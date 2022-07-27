Does Amanda Nunes have a daughter?

UFC Women's featherweight champion Amanda Nunes has a daughter, Raegan Ann Nunes, with her partner and UFC strawweight Nina Nunes. Nina Nunez gave birth to Raegan Ann Nunes on 24 September 2020.

The featherweight champion had announced the birth of their child in a touching Instagram post:

"Speechless. Raegan Ann Nunes 9/24/2020 7:15."

In a 2021 interview with TSN, Amanda Nunes stated that ensuring a wonderful life for baby Raegan was a major source of motivation for her as a fighter.

Responding to the interviewer's question on what her favorite part of being a mother was, the 34-year-old opined that she honestly enjoyed everything about it:

"Being a part of everything, you know. Like the first time she looks at her hand, she's interested about everything. Actually everything about being a mother, honestly. Like I cannot say only one thing... It was the best decision I ever made."

The power couple's daughter made her first octagon appearance at UFC 259 when Nunes triumphed over Megan Anderson. After the fight, the Apex was treated to an adorable moment when 'The Lioness' introduced her newborn to Anderson.

The 34-year-old Brazilian, in a post-fight interview with BT Sport, dedicated her UFC 259 victory to baby Raegan.

Amanda Nunes is currently gearing up for her rematch against Julianna Pena. The fighters will lock horns in the main event event of the upcoming UFC 277 on July 30 at the American Airlines Center, Texas.

Amanda Nunes talks about her rematch with Julianna Pena

Julianna Pena shocked the world at UFC 269 by dethroning the great Amanda Nunes. In an interview with ESPN MMA, the former women's bantamweight champion stated that she is now well prepared to handle the American in a rematch

'The Lioness' opined that the rematch was going to play out much differently because now she knows what Pena is capable of:

"Definetly different [the rematch], because now I know what she is capable of... I know her strength, I know her power, I know her grappling, I know everything about her... That's going to make it easy to everything the day of the fight."

The former two-division champion also added that 'The Venezuelan Vixen' did not face the best version of the Brazilian during their previous encounter:

"She didn't fight [me] [at UFC 269] in my prime, you know when I was really hundred percent there. So definitely she's going to feel the difference right away when we start... So for sure I'm going to surprise her."

The 'Lioness' is 21-5 in her pro-MMA career while reigning bantamweight champion Pena is 11-4 as a pro.

