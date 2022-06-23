Does Bryan Barberena share a nickname with Tai Tuivasa?

Yes, Bryan Barberena and Tai Tuivasa both use the nickname "Bam Bam" when competing in the UFC. However, they both fight in different weight classes in the organization, so it's unlikely you'll see 'Bam Bam' vs. 'Bam Bam' anytime soon.

The nickname largely comes from the world of professional wrestling. One of the first to use the name was Bam Bam Bigelow. The wrestler was a household name in WWF and weighed over 400 pounds when wrestling. Bigelow died in 2007 at the age of 45.

Another Wrestler to adopt the nickname was WWE Hall of Famer Terry Gordy. The former WCW World Tag Team Champion used the nickname 'Bam Bam' during his professional career.

It's unknown whether Bryan Barberena or Tai Tuivasa were inspired by either of these legendary wrestlers. But the nickname is certainly iconic and usually represents someone with a lot of power, which certainly fits Tuivasa. The Australian is known for his knockouts, with stunning power in all of his strikes.

Barberena hasn't yet lived up to his 'Bam Bam' nickname within the UFC, with many of his wins in the organization coming via decision. His most recent knockout win came back in 2018 when he finished Jake Ellenberger at UFC Fight Night 135.

The 33-year-old faces one of his toughest tests since joining the organization when fighting Robbie Lawler at UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier. Barberena has won his last two fights in the UFC, beating Darian Weeks and Matt Brown in back-to-back bouts.

What is Bryan Barberena's UFC record?

During his long career in the UFC, which started all the way in 2014, Bryan Barberena has built a record of eight wins and six losses in the organization.

Although this isn't the best record in the division, Barberena has fought some very tough opponents during his eight-year career in the UFC. Back in 2016, the 33-year-old was the first fighter to beat Sage Northcutt in professional MMA.

Barberena also has some notable losses against Colby Covington, Leon Edwards, Vicente Luque and Randy Brown. The 33-year-old only lost to Covington and Edwards via decision. Both of these fighters are now championship contenders within their weight division.

Luque and Brown are also highly-rated fighters within the UFC, meaning Barberena hasn't lost to opponents who aren't top level athletes. The 33-year-old will face another tough opponent when sharing the cage with UFC legend Robbie Lawler in his next bout.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far