"He's clean" - Chael Sonnen says Ryan Garcia is "dumb-dumb", but disqualifies possibility of star boxer's deliberate use of steroids

Chael Sonnen has not been shy about the fact that he used performance-enhancing drugs throughout his mixed martial arts career. 'The American Gangster' recently weighed in on Ryan Garcia failing a drug test ahead of his clash with Devin Haney by testing positive for Ostarine.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, the former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger stated:

"There are plenty of times where a guy took a banned substance that it was unknowingly tainted with a different banned substance. It's very common where you could pass a lie detector's test. You could, 'hand to God, I never meant to take that' and you're telling the truth, but now you're also going 'phew' that they missed X, Y, and Z. That's a very possible thing. There's very seldom times - though it does happen - when a person unknowingly is taking a banned substance."

Sonnen continued:

"There are proven actual times. Some people go, 'how do you not know what you're taking? It's your job to know the rules. Why'd you drink this, shoot this, rub this?' There [are] actual times where you are dealing with a dumb-dumb and other people around him will slip him something. Ryan Garcia definitely qualifies as a dumb-dumb. Yeah, he's clean man. He's clean if you're talking about anabolics. Anabolics, which in this order, make you bigger, stronger, faster - in that order - he's clean."

Check out Chael Sonnen's full comments on Ryan Garcia below:

Expand Tweet

Ostarine, which Garcia reportedly tested positive for, is not an anabolic steroid. Instead, it is a selective androgen receptor modulator. It is unclear if his majority decision victory over Haney will be overturned, as the results of his B-samples are currently being tested. 'KingRy' was ineligible to capture the WBC super lightweight title after intentionally coming in 3.2 pounds above the 140-pound limit.

Chael Sonnen claims he will beat Jorge Masvidal anytime

Chael Sonnen and Jorge Masvidal have made it clear that they are not a fans of one another. 'The American Gangster' discussed a potential matchup between the two during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, stating:

"I will fight Masvidal right now. He can use his right hand. He can kick me in the nuts. He can do anything he wants. I will be juiced up and I will beat Jorge Masvidal anytime, but I won't take the fight from Nate and this is exactly what I told these jabrons."

Check out Chael Sonnen's full comments on fighting Jorge Masvidal below:

Sonnen noted that Masvidal has listed several stipulations that would limit himself, noting that he would accept them all. 'Gamebred' is set to return to the boxing ring for the first time in nearly 20 years when he faces Nate Diaz on July 6.