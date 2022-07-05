Does Ian Garry have a Conor McGregor-inspired tattoo?

In a recent interview with BT Sport, Ian Garry revealed that he did get a tattoo inspired by Conor McGregor. The daisy tattoo was inspired by a message McGregor sent to Garry after his debut win in the UFC.

The former two-division UFC champion called Garry a "little f***in daisy" on Twitter, which sparked the idea for the tattoo. The 24-year-old is currently 3-0 in the UFC and is a huge supporter of McGregor.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

Congrats You little fuckin daisy Ian! The step back, back paw an all ahahahaja just absolutely incredible!Congrats @iangarryMMA ☘️ You little fuckin daisy Ian! The step back, back paw an all ahahahaja just absolutely incredible! Congrats @iangarryMMA ☘️ ❤️

Watch the interview with Garry below where he reveals his admiration for McGregor:

The young Irishman hinted that his success in the organization was helping to motivate Conor McGregor during his recovery. Garry stated that he would do anything McGregor needed to aid his return to the octagon:

"And that I could potentially bring any motivation to him (McGregor), to me is special. And I was just like, look, anything that I can give back to you, in any shape or form, has already been given to me 10-fold by your career."

Garry revealed that the Irish duo exchanged "voice notes" via social media, which was clearly a special moment for the 24-year-old. Garry last fought against Gabe Green at UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier and won via unanimous decision.

Despite idolizing McGregor, Garry has only managed to finish one of his three UFC bouts. The knockout came against Jordan Williams in the Irishman's organizational debut, which was the KO that gained McGregor's attention on Twitter.

Has Ian Garry ever lost in an MMA bout?

Ian Garry is currently undefeated in professional MMA, however, the 24-year-old has suffered one defeat while fighting under MMA rules. In his third amateur bout, Andreeas Binder managed to beat the Irishman via split decision at Clan Wars 31, in 2018.

Binder was born in Romania but fights out of Galway, Ireland. 'Judoka' uses a combination of kickboxing and judo during his MMA bouts and currently has a professional record of five wins and two losses.

The 25-year-old recently suffered his second professional defeat to Roberto Pastuch at INNFERNO Fighting Championship 5, in his previous fight.

Binder is the only man to beat Ian Garry in his entire MMA career. However, the Romanian is currently fighting at a much lower level than Garry. This means that despite having one win over the Irishman, Garry has progressed much faster in his fighting career than the Romanian.

