"I want people's eyebrows to be falling off their face" - "Violent" Ian Garry vows to make Joe Rogan go crazy on the mic

Ian Garry is ready to impress violently at UFC 276. The Irish welterweight enters his third UFC fight against Gabe Green, who has won his last two fights. Holding a record of 9-0, 'The Future' wants to take the next step in his journey to the top.

Garry is 2-0 in the UFC with wins over Jordan Williams and Darian Weeks. After impressing in his first two fights, the Ireland native gets a step up in competition against Green, who is a gritty, explosive fighter. 'The Future' has promised to show improvements and bring out his violent side.

During a recent interview with BT Sport, Garry vowed to be more "violent":

"I want people spitting teeth out. I want people's eyebrows to be falling off their face. I want blood dripping all over the canvas. I have a filthy f***ing violent mind, and I've said it. I want someone to pull their gum shield out of their mouth and teeth to fall everywhere, and to hear Joe Rogan go, 'Oh my God, his teeth have just fallen out.'"

Garry has always been entertaining on the mic, and his skills are backing it up. 'The Future' has the potential to be a star, but he needs to keep winning. Getting through Green at UFC 276 will be the next step to reaching those goals.

Watch Ian Garry discuss his violent intentions below:

Ian Garry says he wants to show fans something they "don't want to be involved with"

MMA is clearly a violent sport, but sometimes it can be too much for even diehard fans to watch. Garry is looking to bring that type of violence when he fights. The 24-year-old now wants more than just a win. He wants to leave the crowd speechless.

During the same interview, Garry had this to say about how he wants the crowd to react to his fights:

"I want to f***ing crack someone so hard that when the fans are there, they go, 'Is he alright?' That's what I want. I don't want ohhhhh, I want oh, have we just witnessed something we probably don't want to be involved with?"

Garry's haters rely on the idea that he's trying to be like Conor McGregor. Yet, the 24-year-old is still undefeated and continues to improve along the way. With a win at UFC 276, 'The Future' will be one step closer to becoming the next Irish MMA superstar.

