Does Israel Adesanya still have gyno?

Dan Hooker recently posted an image on Instagram that sees him standing alongside a bare-chested Israel Adesanya.

In the picture, the middleweight champion's right pectoral muscle is clearly swollen, leading many to believe he is still plagued by gynecomastia, although Adesanya is yet to confirm or deny that himself.

'The Hangman' posted a picture on social media to commemorate his return to his home gym of City Kickboxing. He was seen posing alongside his teammates, including Israel Adesanya, Kai-Kara France, Mike 'Blood Diamond' Mathetha and Carlos Ulberg.

After Dan Hooker posted the picture, it didn't take keen-eyed fans too long to notice the abnormal development on Adesanya's chest. Hints of gynecomastia were also visible in a video that Adesanya posted to his YouTube channel.

The video offered fans a sneak peek into his training camp for his upcoming clash against Robert Whittaker at UFC 271. The swelling was quite clearly visible while he was working on his striking on a punching bag.

'The Last Stylebender' was previously afflicted with similar issues in his pectoral muscle ahead of his clash against Paulo Costa at UFC 253. While in conversation with Ariel Helwani, he asserted that it was a result of unhealthy living and excessive use of marijuana.

However, his detractors suggested that his condition was prompted by the use of anabolic steroids or androgens. The UFC middleweight kingpin vehemently denied such claims.

Israel Adesanya declares he's going to fight Robert Whittaker differently at UFC 271

Israel Adesanya is currently hurtling towards a highly anticipated rematch against Robert Whittaker at UFC 271. The fight is set to take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on February 12.

While in conversation with Combat TV, 'The Last Stylebender' recently revealed that he was going to switch things up in his rematch compared to his previous fight against Whittaker.

"I'll put it this way, I'm not going to fight him the way I fought him the first time. I'm not going to fight him the way I fought him the first time. And I know he's not going to fight me the way he fought me the first time. He's a silly boy. Yeah if he thinks he has someone else's blueprint to beat me, he's a silly man."

Adesanya and Whittaker previously shared the octagon back in October 2019 at UFC 243. Adesanya managed to finish the then-middleweight champion in the second round to lay claim to the coveted UFC title.

Both fighters relied heavily on their striking to outperform the other. However, it seems like Adesanya may be looking to shock Whittaker this time around.

