Does Jaime Munguia have any belts? A look at the Mexican's boxing championship record

Former WBO junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia is among the most well-known boxers who call Mexico home and is considered the world's fourth-best active middleweight by established media houses such as BoxRec and The Ring.

The 27-year-old undefeated pugilist has a perfect 43-0 record and is coming off an impressive ninth-round TKO win over John Ryder earlier this year. He's now gearing up to face the toughest test of his career against fellow Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez on May 4 in Las Vegas.

Does Jaime Munguia have any belts?

As mentioned, Jaime Munguia is a former WBO junior middleweight champion. He made five successful title defenses before moving up to middleweight. In October 2020, the undefeated boxer defeated Tureano Johnson via sixth-round RTD to take home the vacant WBO Inter-Continental middleweight title.

In June 2023, Munguia defeated Sergiy Derevyanchenko in a fight for the vacant WBC Silver super middleweight title. The Mexican outpointed his Ukrainian opponent over 12 rounds to win via unanimous decision. Munguia then secured his first title defense against Englishman John Ryder in January.

Given Munguia's incredible resume and title fight experience, it's no surprise that fans are looking forward to his undisputed super middleweight championship bout against Canelo Alvarez next month. Munguia will be challenging Alvarez for the IBF, WBO, WBC, and the WBA World super middleweight titles.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jamie Munguia boxing match: Main card start time, walkouts and more

Canelo Alvarez will go up against Jamie Munguia in a highly anticipated boxing match on May 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight is expected to top off an exciting Cinco de Mayo weekend and will be available to stream live on DAZN PPV and Amazon Prime for fans who want to enjoy the action from home.

The Alvarez-Munguia main card will begin at 9:00 P.M. ET in the United States and Canada. This means fans in England will have to stay up till 2 A.M. while Indian boxing enthusiasts can catch the fight at 6:30 A.M. on Sunday. The headliners are expected to make their walk to the squared circle at around 12:00 A.M. ET, however, these timings could change depending on how undercard fights go.

The undercard will notably feature three high-profile title fights. In the co-main event, Mario Barrios will face Fabian Maidana in a 12-round WBC interim welterweight title fight. WBC interim featherweight champion Brandon Figueroa will also go up against Jessie Magdaleno.

Elsewhere, Eimantas Stanionis will fight Gabriel Maestre for the WBA regular welterweight title.