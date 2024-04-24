Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia: Full fight card details - date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The highly anticipated showdown between undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia is scheduled to take place next weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Alvarez is gearing up to put his WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBF super middleweight titles on the line against his Mexican compatriot Munguia in a 12-round main event matchup.

The broadcast for the fight card is set to begin at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT on Saturday, May 4, in the United States, which equates to a start time of 2 AM GMT on Sunday, May 5, in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the main event fighters are expected to make their ring entrances at approximately 12 AM ET/9 PM PT/5 AM GMT. However, this timing might be subject to change depending on the results of the undercard bouts.

The event will be available for live streaming on DAZN PPV in the U.S. and Canada, with the fight card priced at approximately $90. Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) will also showcase it on Amazon Prime pay-per-view for fans around the globe. However, no confirmation or announcement regarding a broadcaster for the U.K. market has been made.

Who else is on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia fight card?

Amid the spotlight of the main event starring Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia, the fight card boasts a dynamic lineup. The co-main event also promises an intense clash as WBC interim welterweight champion Mario Barrios steps into the ring to defend his title against Fabian Maidana in a 12-round showdown. Additionally, WBC interim featherweight champion Brandon Figueroa gears up to defend his title against former super bantamweight champion Jessie Magdaleno.

Check out the main card below:

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia: for Alvarez's IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight titles

Mario Barrios vs. Fabian Maidana: for Barrios' WBC interim welterweight title

Brandon Figueroa vs. Jessie Magdaleno: for Figueroa's WBC interim featherweight title

Eimantas Stanionis vs. Gabriel Maestre: for Stanionis' WBA regular welterweight title

