When is the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jamie Munguia boxing match? Main card start time, main event walkouts, and more 

The highly anticipated clash between Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia is set for May 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The main event will see Canelo, the undisputed super middleweight champion, defend his IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO world super middleweight title against fellow Mexican fighter, Munguia.

The night will also feature exciting matchups in the co-main event and undercard. Mario Barrios will defend his WBC interim welterweight title against Fabian Maidana, while Brandon Figueroa puts his WBC interim featherweight title on the line against Jessie Magdaleno.

The main card kicks off at 9:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) in the United States and Canada, which translates to 2:00 AM the following day in the UK. Canelo and Munguia are expected to walk into the ring around midnight ET (5:00 AM UK time), though these timings are subject to change depending on the undercard fight durations.

For viewers in the US and Canada, the entire event will be streamed live on DAZN PPV as well as on Amazon Prime Video.

Canelo Alvarez blasts Mike Tyson for "lack of heart" comments

David Benavidez, the WBC mandatory challenger, was a strong contender for Canelo Alvarez's next fight, however, the Mexican superstar opted for Jamie Munguia. This decision drew criticism from Mike Tyson, who accused Alvarez of "lacking heart" after reports surfaced that Alvarez turned down a lucrative offer to fight Benavidez.

Alvarez addressed the criticism during a press conference, taking a clear jab at Tyson:

"I don't need to fight anybody. I don't need to prove anything to anybody because I remember when this happened with [Gennady] Golovkin. So I don't need to prove anything to anybody. This fight with Jamie Munguia you need to respect more because this fight is more important than other fights."

He added:

'It's never enough for you guys. I don't need to prove anything to anybody anymore. I've done everything in my career... I'd respect [Tyson's] opinion if he was sober."

Check out Canelo Alvarez's interview uploaded by Fight Hub TV below (3:05):