Canelo Alvarez is set to take on dangerous challenger Jaime Munguia in his next super middleweight title defense. Whilst the matchup may be an exciting one, it was not met with overwhelming joy, as many fans hoped that David Benavidez would be the man facing off against Alvarez next.

Benavidez has called for a bout with the undisputed champion since 2023. His callouts have garnered the support of both fans and former fighters, including Mike Tyson, who believes that 'The Mexican Monster' would provide the stiffest test for the division's king.

After the announcent that Alvarez vs. Munguia would be happening later this year, the Guadalajara native was asked what it would take for him to fight Benavidez. He replied by requesting a fight purse of $150-$200 million for the potential bout.

During a recent iFL TV interview, leading boxing promoter Eddie Hearn was asked to share his thoughts on the 33 year old's request. He said this:

"I think [the comments] were a bit reactive. He's obviously under a bit of pressure to fight Benavidez. It is a massive fight... I know that Saul will fight Benavidez. He honestly doesn't have a problem with fighting Benavidez. But maybe he's just putting his marker down, saying, 'That's my number. If you all want it so bad, pay me.' It's a big fight. A massive fight. But he holds all the aces."

Watch Hearn discuss Canelo Alvarez's comments below from 12:00:

Canelo Alvarez blasts Mike Tyson for comments about him fighting David Benavidez

Canelo Alvarez recently fired back at Mike Tyson for the remarks he had made about him not pushing for a fight with David Benavidez.

'Iron Mike' accused the super middleweight champion of being scared to lose against 'The Mexican Monster,' and Alvarez has not taken that lightly.

Following the first press conference ahead of his fight with Jaime Munguia, the Guadalajara native was asked for his thoughts about Tyson's comments. He said this:

"I don't need to fight anybody... I don't need to prove anything to anybody. This fight with Jaime Munguia you need to respect more because this fight is more important than other fights... It's never enough for you guys. I don't need to prove anyting to anybody. I've gone everything in my career.. I'd respect [Tyson's] opinion if he was sober."

Watch Canelo Alvarez's interview below from 3:05: