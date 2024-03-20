"These people around him need to help him" - Canelo Alvarez shares his thoughts on Ryan Garcia in light of 'KingRy's' alleged mental health struggles

Ryan Garcia's current situation has just been touched on by Canelo Alvarez, who called on those in his fellow boxer's camp to lend him their assistance. Specifically, Alvarez expressed his belief, which has been echoed by virtually everyone in the combat sports world, that Garcia is struggling mentally.

The all-time great's feelings on the matter were shared on X/Twitter through renowned boxing reporter Michael Benson. Despite parting ways with 'KingRy,' Alvarez wishes him the best and hopes that those in Garcia's inner circle take the steps necessary to help him.

"He's a good kid, he's a good person. The people around him need to help him. I feel a little sad for him because he needs to have good people around him... I just hope Ryan [can] be good because I appreciate that guy. I hope for him the very best."

Alvarez is referencing Garcia's recent string of erratic and, at times, completely random behavior. He first made headlines for divorcing his ex-wife mere hours after she gave birth to their son. His subsequent change in speech pattern, with his voice deepening and his tone growing more sluggish, also drew attention.

This, coupled with his apparent weight gain, led many to wonder if he was abusing recreational substances, with some claiming that he was snorting cocaine due to his association with Oscar De La Hoya, who is known for his past cocaine struggles. Things, however, only escalated after that.

Ahead of his scheduled boxing match with Devin Haney, 'KingRy' has made countless sensational claims, including but not limited to accusing Haney of Satanism and fellating other men, claiming that access to his phones and finances were taken from him and that there was a plot to assassinate him in April.

It has all led to an outpouring of concern for Garcia.

Ryan Garcia's ex-wife asked the world to pray for his well-being

In early March, Ryan Garcia's ex-wife, Andre Celina, reacted to the boxer's erratic behavior by taking to social media. She called on his supporters to pray for his well-being, stating that he is not as well as he claims to be. Celina asserted that Garcia's actions do not constitute online trolling.

This contrasts with Garcia's father's claim that his son is merely trolling. However, given the level of concern he has drawn from many in the combat sports world, there are fears that the worst is yet to come.