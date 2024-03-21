David Benavidez sends NSFW response to Canelo Alvarez's $150-200 million demand

Boxing megastar Saul Canelo Alvarez recently jibed at David Benavidez by suggesting that a fight against the latter wouldn't be remunerative for him. Benavidez has now fired back at Alvarez with an NSFW retort.

The much-discussed potential fight between Alvarez and 'The Monster' has lately been a hot-button combat sports topic. During a recent interaction with the media, the boxing legend was asked about possibly facing Benavidez. The 33-year-old responded by stating:

"He brings nothing to the table for me. He just brings 25 [million] more on the fight that night, and that's it. He's nothing to offer me money. I'm the one. If a promoter comes to me and offers me 150 or 200 million, I fight tomorrow."

Canelo Alvarez appeared to emphasize that he's the A-side in the boxing realm and garners massive paydays irrespective of whom he fights. Addressing the amount that David Benavidez's team claims to have offered him, the KO artist opined that he could earn that against anyone.

On that note, he insinuated that his fighting Benavidez would perhaps secure him an additional monetary gain of a mere $25 million.

The Mexican pugilist alluded that there are a few other matchups that would fetch him more lucrative pay than a potential fight against Benavidez. Nevertheless, he did emphasize that he'd consider fighting 'The Monster' if a promoter is willing to put on the match while offering him (Alvarez) $150-200 million.

Check out Alvarez's comments below (2:03):

David Benavidez subsequently took to his official Instagram handle to lambast Canelo Alvarez. The American fighter, of Mexican and Ecuadorian descent, indicated that the boxing great is evading a fight against him. The 27-year-old questioned that if he were an unworthy opponent, Alvarez demanding a nine-figure payday to fight him makes no sense whatsoever.

Benavidez's Instagram post featured a statement in both English and Spanish. The English version reads as follows:

"@canelo if I have nothing to offer then why are you demanding you get 150-200 million to fight someone who isn't worth anything? Hopefully after you make that 150 million you have enough left over to buy a pair of n*ts."

What's next for Saul Canelo Alvarez and David Benavidez?

Canelo Alvarez (60 wins, 2 losses, 2 draws) is coming off a unanimous decision win over Jermell Charlo in September 2023. He thereby defended the WBA (super), WBC, WBO, IBF, and The Ring super middleweight titles. Alvarez, the reigning undisputed super middleweight champion, is on a three-fight win streak after his loss against Dmitry Bivol at light heavyweight.

Presently, Alvarez is scheduled to defend his undisputed super middleweight championship against 27-year-old Mexican star Jaime Munguia (43-0 boxing) on May 4, 2024.

Meanwhile, David Benavidez's (28-0 boxing) most recent fight saw him secure a sixth-round stoppage victory over Demetrius Andrade in November 2023. 'The Monster' defended his WBC interim super middleweight championship with the win over 'Boo Boo' and is pursuing an opportunity to fight Alvarez for the undisputed title.