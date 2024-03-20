Boxing Twitter goes all out against “fraud” Canelo Alvarez for “pricing himself out” with $150M-$200M demand to fight David Benavidez

Fans aren't happy that Canelo Alvarez vs. David Benavidez won't be happening next.

For a few years now, 'The Mexican Monster' has been viewed as the biggest challenger to Alvarez's 168-pound title reign. Since winning WBC interim gold back in 2022, Benavidez has dominated names such as Caleb Plant and Demetrius Andrade.

After the win over 'Boo Boo' late last year, it seemed that Benavidez was set to face Alvarez next. Instead, the super-middleweight champion will face Jaime Munguia in his return on May 4. Not only that, but Alvarez seemingly has no interest in facing Benavidez anytime soon.

In a recent interview, Canelo Alvarez stated that he needed $150/$200 million in order to fight David Benavidez. That figure has generated quite an angry response online. On X, fans reacted to Alvarez's demand to face 'The Mexican Monster'.

One went as far as stating that Alvarez is a fraud because he won't fight Benavidez next. One fan wrote:

"Canelo's a fraud. His fans don't care who he fights."

"Pricing himself out because he's scared."

Canelo Alvarez takes a shot at Mike Tyson over David Benavidez feud

Canelo Alvarez is sick of hearing about David Benavidez from everyone, and that includes Mike Tyson.

'Iron Mike' has been a longtime supporter of 'The Mexican Monster'. In 2021, Tyson called for Alvarez to fight Benavidez, and the former champion became friends with the young contender.

However, when the super-middleweight champion signed a deal to fight Jaime Munguia earlier this month, Tyson was frustrated. In an interview, the retired legend stated that Alvarez wasn't giving fans the fight that they wanted, and questioned if he was afraid.

In a recent interview with FightHubTV, Canelo Alvarez was directly asked about Mike Tyson's comments about David Benavidez. There, the champion stated:

"I don't need to fight anybody. I don't need to prove anybody anything... It is never enough for you guys. I don't need to prove anything to anybody anymore. I've done everything in my career... I would respect his opinion if he was sober."

