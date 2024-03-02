"Shame for boxing and Mexico" - Mike Tyson unleashes on Canelo Alvarez's decision to not fight David Benavidez

Mike Tyson isn't happy with Canelo Alvarez deciding not to fight David Benavidez.

As of now, the Mexican superstar is set to return to the ring on May 4 in Las Vegas. While Alvarez's opponent isn't known, it appears that the super-middleweight champion will face either Jaime Mungia or Edgar Berlanga next.

One name that isn't in the running to fight Alvarez is 'The Mexican Monster'. For years now, Benavidez has been seen as the main challenger to the Mexican boxer's place at the top of 168 pounds. In May 2022, he won the WBC interim super middleweight title, defeating David Lemieux.

In theory, that should've made Canelo Alvarez vs. David Benavidez a mere formality. However, the fight wasn't made, nor was it ordered by the WBC. 'The Mexican Monster' later picked up title defenses over Caleb Planet and Demetrius Andrade in the meantime.

One man incredibly frustrated by the fight not happening is the great Mike Tyson. In a recent interview with Marca, 'Iron Mike' slammed Alvarez for not making the bout, stating:

"What's wrong with Canelo? Is he afraid of losing? Doesn't he want to give the fans the fight they want to see? Don't you want to give the fans the fight they want to see? Do you not respect the legacy of the great Mexican champions who faced the best regardless of the money?... This is a shame for boxing and for Mexico."

David Benavidez opens up on fight negotiations with Canelo Alvarez

According to David Benavidez, Canelo Alvarez rejected $60 million.

The fight negotiations between 'The Mexican Monster' and the super-middleweight champion have now become public. Over the last few weeks, Sampson Lewkowicz and Eddy Reynoso have gone back and forth.

The trainer for Alvarez publically stated that they never even received an offer from Benavidez's team. According to the interim champion, that's not the case at all. Speaking in a recent interview with Tha Boxing Voice, Benavidez opened up on the talks.

In the interview, David Benavidez alleged that Canelo Alvarez turned down $60 million and a historic 92/8 purse split. According to the interim champion, he just wanted the opportunity more than anything. Benavidez stated (via Michael Benson):

“I was completely fine with that. This guy was taking everything and I'm not saying he shouldn't. I don't give a f***, I wanted the opportunity.”

Check out his comments in the video below (12:00)