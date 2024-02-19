WBC president shares update on potential Canelo Alvarez vs. David Benavidez fight, hints at possible timeline

Canelo Alvarez's next fight likely won't be against David Benavidez.

The Mexican superstar is currently slated to return to the ring on May 4 in Las Vegas. As of now, Alvarez's next opponent isn't known. However, the super-middleweight champion has stated that his next foe won't be Mexican. Reports quickly spread that Jermall Charlo will be Alvarez's next opponent.

Expand Tweet

With that, fans seemingly had their hopes dashed to see Alvarez finally fight 'The Mexican Monster'. For years now, Benavidez has been praised by the likes of Mike Tyson. 'Iron Mike' has even opined that the rising contender could be the one to finally end Alvarez's reign at 168 pounds.

Sadly, Canelo Alvarez vs. David Benavidez likely won't be happening next. Given the champion's hint about his opponent last week, all hope of seeing him fight the rising contender seems off. Now, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has opened up on the situation.

In an interview with Pro Boxing Fans, the Council President was asked if he could make the bout happen. There, Sulaiman explained (via Boxing Social):

"Benavidez, apparently he is going to do a title defence of his interim title and Canelo will make a defence of his titles but that fight is one everybody wants to see. It’s boxing at the highest level, it’s a fight that’s building to be an unbelievably huge event and I’m confident it will happen.”

Check out his comments below (6:30)

Mauricio Sulaiman opens up on ordering Canelo Alvarez's next fight

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman will finally order Canelo Alvarez vs. David Benavidez in March.

In May 2022, 'The Mexican Monster' won WBC interim super-middleweight gold by dominating David Lemieux. For Benavidez, the win was supposed to set the stage for a bout between himself and Alvarez.

However, two wins and two years later, the interim champion hasn't been ordered to fight the undisputed champion. Speaking to Pro Boxing Fans, Sulaiman opened up on why he hasn't ordered the fight as of yet.

In the interview, the councilman stated that due to Alvarez's busy schedule, it hasn't happened yet. However, Sulaiman will order Benavidez to fight the champion next month. Speaking in the interview, the WBC president stated:

“Of course, there is a lot of hype on this topic and we understand it. We’re handling it and try to make the best fights happen, and we’re in the process. Benavidez becomes mandatory this coming March."