"We just got blue b*lled" - Fans react to Canelo Alvarez giving a tentative timeline for retirement

Fear not, Canelo Alvarez's retirement won't be coming for a few years.

Earlier today, the Mexican superstar had a highly publicized interview with TV Azteca. Alvarez doesn't make too many media appearances when he's not fighting, which led some fans to speculate about this interview.

It didn't help that there were reports that the super-middleweight champion would make a major announcement during the interview. Some took that announcement to be related to retirement. Well, Alvarez's retirement date was revealed in the interview.

Well, kind of. In the interview earlier today, the Mexican superstar stated that he won't be retiring for another five years. The announcement directly goes against previous statements that he's made that he will retire from the sport by the age of 37.

Alvarez will be 34 years old in a couple of months, so that 37 figure appears to be off the table. On social media, fans reacted to news of the boxer's retirement timeline. Some felt that the interview was a waste of time, while others have joked that Alvarez still won't fight David Benavidez by the time of retirement.

One of the fans said:

"We just got blue b*lled.... Cold've at least announced his opponent. I just hope and pray Caleb fights Charlo tho"

See the other responses below:

[Fan reactions from comment section of @MichaelBensonn on X]

What did Canelo Alvarez announce beyond his retirement timeline?

Earlier today, Canelo Alvarez confirmed plans to return on May 4 in Las Vegas.

The 33-year-old boxer seemingly has five more years of boxing left in him, and who can blame him? Alvarez appears to be at the top of his game and is fresh off a dominant win over Jermell Charlo in September.

In the interview, Alvarez's major announcement was that he would be returning in May. While not many specifics were given about his next fight, he did say that he wouldn't be fighting a Mexican boxer next. Thus taking Jaime Munguia and possibly David Benavidez out of the mix.

That being said, Alvarez has been linked to two other opponents. First, the super-middleweight champion has been linked to a fight with Jermall Charlo. 'Hitman' is the brother of Jermell Charlo and was also in the running to fight Alvarez last September.

However, if the Mexican boxer decides to take things in a different direction, he could fight Terence Crawford. 'Bud' has also been linked to Alvarez and called to face him after a knockout win over Errol Spence Jr. last July.

Regardless of who Alvarez faces next, it will likely be a massive bout. One thing is for sure, though, he's not going anywhere anytime soon.

Expand Tweet