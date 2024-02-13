When does Canelo Alvarez fight next? The Mexican confirms date and venue, drops hint about opponent

Canelo Alvarez's next fight will go down on May 4.

The Mexican superstar has been out of the ring since a clash with Jermell Charlo in September. On Showtime pay-per-view, Alvarez dominated the light-middleweight champion. He dropped 'Iron Man' in one of the early rounds of the contest, and he never looked back.

Alvarez wound up dominating across 12 rounds to win a lopsided unanimous decision. Following the victory, there was a lot of speculation about who the super-middleweight champion would box next. Quickly, there were discussions about Alvarez facing the rising Jaime Munguia.

However, it appears that Alvarez's next opponent will instead be Jermall Charlo. Earlier today, the Mexican superstar appeared in an interview with TV Azteca. There, he revealed some news about his return.

On May 4 in Las Vegas, the undisputed super-middleweight champion will return to the boxing ring. While no venue was specified, Alvarez has competed at the T-Mobile Arena in three of his last four visits to Sin City. In the interview, he also hinted at his next opponent.

Alvarez confirmed that he won't be fighting a Mexican boxer next, taking Munguia out of the running. With that in mind, he will likely face Jermall. 'Hitman' has been linked to Alvarez in recent weeks and was originally in talks to fight him last year before his brother stepped in.

Who could Canelo Alvarez's next fight be? Exploring potential options

While Canelo Alvarez's next fight date is known, not much else is about his return.

As previously mentioned, Jermall Charlo appears to be the frontrunner for the champion's next bout. 'Hitman' is fresh off a win over Jose Benavidez Jr. in November, his first fight in over two years.

The former champion was also linked to Alvarez before his brother, Jermell Charlo, stepped in for him last September. That being said, there are other potential options for the super middleweight boxer.

One of those options is the former undisputed welterweight champion Terence Crawford. 'Bud' called out Alvarez following a knockout win over Errol Spence Jr. Furthermore, Crawford has been linked to the super-middleweight champion.

Lastly, Alvarez could face David Benavidez. While the champion stated that he wouldn't fight a Mexican boxer next, he didn't specify if he meant Mexican by nationality or heritage. 'The Mexican Monster' is obviously proud of his family history but currently fights out of Arizona.