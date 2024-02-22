Eddie Hearn puts forward new opponent to fight Canelo Alvarez on May 4, fans react - "KO in the first round"

Canelo Alvarez's next opponent could wind up being Edgar Berlanga.

The Mexican superstar is currently slated to return to Las Vegas on May 4. For Alvarez, the bout will be his first since a destructive unanimous decision win over Jermall Charlo in September. The victory was his third in a row after losing to Dmitry Bivol.

Earlier this month, the unified super-middleweight champion announced his return date, as well as destination. However, Alvarez declined to name his next opponent. In a recent interview with TV Azteca, the boxer noted that his next foe wouldn't be Mexican.

If it's up to Eddie Hearn, Alvarez's next fight will be against Edgar Berlanga. 'The Chosen One' currently holds a 21-0 record but is relatively unproven at the top level. This Saturday night, Berlanga will look to continue his undefeated ways against Ireland's Padraig McCrory.

While that's the fight Hearn wants to see, fans aren't as impressed. On X, fans reacted to the news of a potential Alvarez vs. Berlanga bout. Most seem to believe that the bout itself won't be very competitive.

"Canelo by KO in the 1st round"

Who else could be Canelo Alvarez's next opponent? Potential options revealed

Canelo Alvarez's May 4 opponent isn't known, but he has no shortage of options.

While Eddie Hearn wants to see the super-middleweight champion fight Edgar Berlanga, he's been linked to many other opponents. First, Alvarez has been heavily attached to a potential fight against Jermall Charlo.

The brother of his last opponent, 'Hitman' returned to the ring last November. Charlo dominated Jose Benavidez Jr., scoring a unanimous decision win. The victory was the former champion's first in over two years.

Next up is welterweight champion Terence Crawford. 'Bud' is coming off a win over Errol Spence Jr. in July and called out Alvarez post-fight. While the two champions have been linked to a potential bout, the Mexican boxer has publically shot it down.

Lastly, there are fellow Mexican stars David Benavidez and Jaime Mungia. Most fans have clamored to see 'The Mexican Monster' fight Alvarez, but the champion has shown little interest in making it happen. However, Mungia is an interesting option.

While Alvarez stated his next opponent won't be Mexican, PBC wants him to face Mungia next. While they're willing to make other fights, including with Jermall Charlo, that seems to be their main target as of now.

