Does Joe Rogan own a comedy club in Austin?

As many Joe Rogan fans know, the podcast host and UFC color commentator started his entertainment career as a stand-up comedian and still does gigs today. Rogan clearly has a strong passion for comedy and often hosts comedic guests on the JRE podcast. The 54-year-old has now taken this passion to new levels, with Rogan planning to launch a comedy club in Austin, Texas.

The UFC commentator is planning to run the Comedy Mothership comedy club at the Ritz Theater in Austin. Rogan was hoping to initially launch the club at the One World Theater, but those plans eventually fell through.

Joe Rogan @joerogan Austin! I'm at Cap City Comedy Club August 15th and 16th before I film my @comedyCentral special the following week cap-city-comedy-club.seatengine.com/venues/cap-cit… Austin! I'm at Cap City Comedy Club August 15th and 16th before I film my @comedyCentral special the following week cap-city-comedy-club.seatengine.com/venues/cap-cit…

Asylum Real Estate Holdings, who are linked to Joe Rogan, reportedly bought the venue in November 2021. The business will be managed by Matthew Lichtenberg, but it only seems logical that the UFC commentator will likely be the main face and promoter of the comedy club.

The businessmen also plan to renovate the historic venue, with major interior plans already being made and also a change in signage outside the club. Rogan is planning to have a new Comedy Mothership sign replace the current signage, according to reports.

There is currently no timeline for when the venue and comedy club will officially open for business, but it's sure to be announced on all of Rogan's platforms given the scale of the comedian's audience.

How much is Joe Rogan worth and how does he earn his money?

Despite Joe Rogan's main income coming from both the UFC and his podcast on Spotify, the savvy businessman also co-founded Onnit, a fitness and supplements brand.

Rogan reportedly earns $50,000 per UFC event and seemingly takes a large share of the JRE revenues. Also, fitness brand Onnit was sold to Unilever in 2021.

The UFC color commentator currently has a net worth of $190 million dollars in 2022, according to Caknowledge. The website also claims that Rogan has a monthly income of $4 million dollars.

As mentioned, Rogan is currently planning to launch his next venture, with his comedy club in Austin still yet to officially announce an opening date. But the idea shows that the podcaster is clearly planning for the future and wants to make sure that his money and success isn't short-lived.

