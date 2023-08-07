"Does juice sharpen juice?" - MMA Twitter remains relentless as Jon Jones posts photo with Gordon Ryan captioned 'Iron sharpens iron'

Jon Jones is the reigning UFC heavyweight champion. The success he's experienced inside the octagon throughout the years can be credited to his one-of-a-kind athleticism and well-rounded skill-set. There are no glaring vulnerabilities in his fighting style from a stylistic standpoint.

Instead, his only drawbacks are in some of his mechanics and habits. This has prompted 'Bones' to frequently train with the world's best to continue improving as a fighter. So, today Jon Jones took to Twitter, where he posted a picture of himself sitting next to no-gi grappling legend Gordon Ryan.

The two men, however, are not training. Instead, they are sitting in the back of an open SUV trunk, wearing hats and sunglasses. Both men are known for their dominance in their respective sports. More regrettably, however, they are also both known for their PED usage.

'Bones' has tested positive for the metabolites of banned substances several times. Meanwhile, Gordon Ryan has been open about his steroid use, which is in contrast to Jon Jones, who still maintains that he has never knowingly taken any PEDs. But the connection is there, which fans eagerly pointed out.

Jones captioned the tweet 'Iron sharpens iron,' prompting one fan to poke fun at him by asking:

"Does juice sharpen juice?"

Another fan made a similar reference to his past PED test failures:

"Juice softens noodles"

The PED-related innuendos kept on coming, with one fan joking about Jones' past positive drug tests:

"Collab of two positive guys"

The fans didn't let up, with one writing, point-blank:

"Tha steroid brothas"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions

Will Jon Jones stick around after he fights Stipe Miocic?

There is no guarantee that Jon Jones will defeat Stipe Miocic at UFC 295. However, given the former UFC heavyweight champion's inactivity, age and the fact that he is coming off a loss, almost no one expects 'Bones' to look anything but dominant come fight night.

Jones' original plan consisted of beating Miocic, then riding off into the sunset. However, with the rise of Sergei Pavlovich, and Tom Aspinall's triumphant return and subsequent callout of 'Bones,' some have been left wondering if Jones will walk back on his early retirement plans.

Unfortunately, barring a rant where he expressed frustration over the fans' belief that Aspinall is the man to beat him, he is yet to officially address the Englishman's challenge.