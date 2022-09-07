Does UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov have any tattoos on his body?

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov leads a simple lifestyle outside the octagon. While many fans new to the sport imagine fighters to be scary and full of tattoos, Nurmagomedov is the complete opposite.

The undefeated fighter from Dagestan does not have any tattoos on his body. The same can be attributed to the hard and disciplined upbringing the fighter received from his late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who also served as his coach.

Since childhood, Nurmagomedov's father has made him lead a very disciplined lifestyle. From wrestling bears to running mountains, Nurmagomedov has done it all to achieve UFC glory.

This hard disciplined lifestyle mixed with his beliefs can be a major reason why the fighter does not have a single tattoo on his body. In doing so, Nurmagomedov joins his friend and legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who also does not have a tattoo.

Since his retirement from mixed martial arts, Khabib Nurmagomedov has now donned the hat of a promoter

At UFC 254, Khabib Nurmagomedov shocked the whole world. Not only did the former 155-pound champion defeat Justin Gaethje, but he also announced his retirement, which was expected by no one.

While UFC President Dana White tried his best to bring Nurmagomedov back, staying true to his words, he did not return. However, this hasn't stopped 'The Eagle' from staying connected with the sport that made him a star.

In 2020, Nurmagomedov became an MMA promoter when he purchased Gorilla FC for a sum of $1 million. Since then, he has renamed the promotion to Eagle FC and has put up several successful events across Russia.

Despite many expecting Nurmagomedov's new promotion to only take place in Russia, the fighter proved them wrong by staging Eagle FC's first event on US soil in 2022. Eagle FC 44 took place in Miami, Florida, which saw veteran kickboxer Tyrone Spong take on MMA legend Sergei Kharitonov.

Along with Eagle FC's expansion to the United States, Khabib Nurmagomedov has also been successful in signing well-known names from the world of mixed martial arts. Kevin Lee, Diego Sanchez, and Junior Dos Santos are some of the most popular names to have plied their trade in Eagle FC.

