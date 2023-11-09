Does Mackenzie Dern have a kid? Looking into the UFC star's family life

Yes, UFC women's strawweight fighter Mackenzie Dern does have a kid.

Dern has had a rather tumultuous past few years. She was married to Wesley Santos, a professional surfer who embarked on his surfing career in 2011. Things between the couple started to go south as the years went by.

Dern accused Santos of physical abuse and spoke up about the distressing situation. She even highlighted her inability to defend herself due to the fear of legal repercussions and the risk of losing custody of her daughter, Moa who was reportedly born in 2019.

Moreover, there were accusations from Wesley Santos' side as well. He accused Dern of physically assaulting him, providing photographic evidence of a bloody nose he alleged she had caused during an altercation in a restaurant parking lot. He also accused Dern of mistreating their daughter.

After all the legal proceedings, came the court's decision came. The court granted joint custody of their daughter, Moa and Dern was designated as the primary earner. As a result, she was ordered by the court to pay Santos $10,000 for his legal fees and an additional monthly allowance of $4,006 for spousal and child support.

Mackenzie Dern reveals most of her purse from her fight against Jessica Andrade will go to his ex-husband

Mackenzie Dern is set to return to the octagon later this weekend to take on former UFC women's strawweight champion Jessica Andrade. Ahead of her fight, Dern spoke to the media about her personal life and opened up about divorce proceedings.

While further claiming that most of her hard-earned money from her upcoming fight will go to clear her alimony dues. Mackenzie Dern said:

“I realized we always have problems. Just the pressure. The last one I went through the divorce. The divorce is final but you don’t realize how much aftermath there is to it. Literally, this whole fight is still paying my ex. It’s crazy, I have to get punched in the face and you work so hard and you do all this and you have to like pay that much of something."

