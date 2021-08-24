Does Nate Diaz have a daughter?

UFC welterweight Nate Diaz has a daughter with his long-time girlfriend, Misty Brown. The couple has a three-year-old daughter named Nikayla Diaz, who was born on June 6, 2018, at California Hospital. The news was made public on June 20, 2018.

Nate Diaz likes to keep his personal life away from the public eye, so there aren't many details available on his family. Nate and Misty have maintained a certain level of privacy with regard to their relationship thus far. However, the Stockton native would occasionally post pictures of himself with his girlfriend on social media.

Despite being a private person, Nate Diaz is insanely popular among UFC fans across the globe. At a press conference following his BMF title fight with Jorge Masvidal, a reporter somewhat triggered Diaz by asking the fighter about his daughter.

Nate Diaz clearly said that the fight game has nothing to do with babies and he likes to keep his child away from his professional life. According to him, babies don't need to know anything about the violence that ensues inside the octagon once the cage doors are shut.

“This is the f**king fight game. I hate when people be holding babies and sh*t telling everybody. Those babies don’t need to be watching no fights. It ain’t got nothing to do with it. I don’t want no baby pity either. they don’t need to know about none of that shit. This is war,” Nate Diaz said.

Nate Diaz claims he introduced the combat sports world to the era of super fights

Nate Diaz reminisced on his UFC 202 barnburner with Conor McGregor on the fifth anniversary of the blockbuster clash. The southpaw took credit for 'changing the game' by fighting McGregor at the time. In a tweet celebrating the fight, Nate Diaz claimed that he set the ball rolling for the 'super-fight era' in the world of combat sports.

"The start of the super fight era. You’re welcome Floyd, the Paul sisters and youtubers around the world. it’s a new day in age I told you I was changing the game @arielhelwani. I might not get the credit, but I’ll take the motherf**kin credit. Don’t forget before I fought Conor I was the biggest name he ever fought too," wrote Diaz.

