Does Polyana Viana have any children? A sneak peek into UFC women's strawweight contender's personal life

UFC strawweight Polyana Viana is a popular figure amongst mixed martial arts fans and has a storied past.

Viana had a difficult upbringing and began training very late in her life at the age of 21 when she kickstarted her Brazilian jiu-jitsu education. Even then, her career never launched as she was forced to take a break due to her regional promotion Jungle Fight repeatedly pushing back events.

The lack of activity resulted in Viana losing multiple sponsors and she could not continue with the sport due to her commitments to her family, particularly her son.

The strawweight has a 14-year-old son named Deivid and although she has not publicized any images of him on her public social media accounts, he has been a primary source of motivation throughout her career.

Deivid has also factored in the major decisions of her professional career at each notable milestone.

In a 2018 interview with MMA Fighting, Viana regretted not being able to spend more time with him since she began fighting. She also revealed that her son resided with her mother in her hometown.

"I have an eight-year-old kid, and since I started fighting, I’ve only been with him for one of his birthdays. I stayed away from him for a long time." [h/t MMA Fighting]

Viana's decision to remain in Brazil for her training is also centered around being closer to her family throughout the year and not compromising on her time with her only son. She has been affiliated with TATA Fight Team based out of Rio de Janeiro since 2017, before her UFC debut.

Who is Polyana Viana fighting next?

Polyana Viana will feature in the UFC's first pay-per-view of the year at UFC 297 and will take on Gillian Robertson at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

Polyana Viana fought only once last year and came up short against Iasmin Lucindo at UFC on ESPN: Luque vs. dos Anjos. She was submitted via an arm-triangle choke in the second round of the fight.

Check out the full UFC 297 card happening this weekend:

Viana's opponent, Gillian Robertson will have the home support as she returns to fight in Canada for the first time since 2019. Robertson also had a Performance of the Night showing in her return to the strawweight division last year and will look to keep her momentum going against Viana.