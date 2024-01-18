Does Raquel Pennington have a kid? A look into the UFC star's personal life

UFC women's bantamweight contender Raquel Pennington may soon have to balance her family life alongside being a UFC champion.

Pennington is currently set to face Mayra Bueno Silva at UFC 297 this weekend for the vacant women's bantamweight title. The pair will co-main event the pay-per-view, which takes place on Jan. 20 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Whilst preparing for the biggest fight of her career, Pennington is also balancing being a fiancee and a new mother. 'Rocky' is currently engaged to fellow MMA fighter Tecia Torres.

The pair reportedly started dating in 2016 after being friends for a number of years, and became engaged a year later. Pennington and Torres then welcomed the birth of their daughter, Alayah Rose Pennington, in 2023.

"Welcome to the world Our little love 💕 Alayah(A-lay-ah) Rose Pennington 6/1/23 7lbs 19in. We never knew we could love another so much ❤️"

Pennington heads into her bout against Bueno Silva this weekend in fine form, having won her last five bouts in a row. Her latest victory was a split decision over Ketlen Vieira in Jan. 2023.

The 35-year-old has previously fought for the women's bantamweight title on one occasion, suffering a TKO loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 224.

Mayra Bueno Silva acknowledges public apathy towards UFC 297 title clash with Raquel Pennington

UFC women's bantamweight contender Mayra Bueno Silva has admitted she's aware that there is a lack of interest by MMA fans for her upcoming title bout against Raquel Pennington.

The UFC has been criticized by some for booking Silva vs. Pennington and making it the co-main event of UFC 297, with many fans believing there were far more exciting matchups to make.

Despite the criticism, Bueno Silva is determined to make a statement and bring the fans onside. Speaking in a recent interview with MiddleEasy, the No.3-ranked women's bantamweight promised that she would finish Pennington.

She said:

"On paper, it's not a good fight because nobody wants to watch this fight - I know...This fight on paper is no good. But I promise I will give a big show for everybody. Everybody [will go] home and think about, 'Hey, this girl Mayra Bueno Silva is the chosen one.'"

Bueno Silva added:

"I will knock her [Raquel Pennington] out - I believe this...I believe - 100 percent."

Check out the interview here (2:41):