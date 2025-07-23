  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Does Reinier de Ridder have kids? Exploring the UFC star's family and personal life

Does Reinier de Ridder have kids? Exploring the UFC star's family and personal life

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Jul 23, 2025 06:28 GMT
Exploring Reinier de Ridder
Exploring Reinier de Ridder's family. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Reinier de Ridder is among the most exciting middleweight fighters in the UFC today. The Dutchman previously competed in ONE Championship, where he held the middleweight and light heavyweight world titles.

Ad

'The Dutch Knight' is set to face former 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker at UFC Abu Dhabi this weekend. He's coming off an impressive second-round knockout win over Bo Nickal at UFC Des Moines in May. Ahead of his next outing, let's take a look at the Dutchman's family life and other personal details.

Does Reinier de Ridder have kids?

Reinier de Ridder and his wife have two children, a boy and a girl. The UFC star is a devoted father and often shares clips of their family activities on social media. Despite his busy schedule, training for fights and sharpening his fighting skills, de Ridder always makes time for family and his kids.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In a 2023 interview with ONEFC, de Ridder opened up about how he prioritizes spending time with his children and how he's encouraged them to have an active lifestyle. He said:

"With the success I’ve had fighting and the success I’ve had as an entrepreneur with my businesses, it’s pretty nice. I have a lot of time to spend with the kids. Every day I can bring my daughter to school and pick her up. I can spend a lot of time with my boy... I’ve always focused on keeping everything close as far as work and training... I get to eat most of my meals together with the kids. I’m very fortunate."
Ad

Revealing that his kids love practicing martial arts and could follow in his footsteps, he continued:

"We play outside a lot. We play inside a lot. Just whenever you let them free with the two of them, they start to play. They start to wrestle a bit. They start to play fight a little bit. So that’s very cool for me as well... They will grow up in the gym, one way or another, so they will definitely train. My 2-year-old son really likes it. He’s always punching in the air. He wants to hit mitts, and he’s very into it." [H/t: ONEFC]
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications