Does Reinier de Ridder have kids? Exploring the UFC star's family and personal life

Reinier de Ridder is among the most exciting middleweight fighters in the UFC today. The Dutchman previously competed in ONE Championship, where he held the middleweight and light heavyweight world titles.'The Dutch Knight' is set to face former 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker at UFC Abu Dhabi this weekend. He's coming off an impressive second-round knockout win over Bo Nickal at UFC Des Moines in May. Ahead of his next outing, let's take a look at the Dutchman's family life and other personal details.Does Reinier de Ridder have kids?Reinier de Ridder and his wife have two children, a boy and a girl. The UFC star is a devoted father and often shares clips of their family activities on social media. Despite his busy schedule, training for fights and sharpening his fighting skills, de Ridder always makes time for family and his kids.In a 2023 interview with ONEFC, de Ridder opened up about how he prioritizes spending time with his children and how he's encouraged them to have an active lifestyle. He said:&quot;With the success I’ve had fighting and the success I’ve had as an entrepreneur with my businesses, it’s pretty nice. I have a lot of time to spend with the kids. Every day I can bring my daughter to school and pick her up. I can spend a lot of time with my boy... I’ve always focused on keeping everything close as far as work and training... I get to eat most of my meals together with the kids. I’m very fortunate.&quot;Revealing that his kids love practicing martial arts and could follow in his footsteps, he continued:&quot;We play outside a lot. We play inside a lot. Just whenever you let them free with the two of them, they start to play. They start to wrestle a bit. They start to play fight a little bit. So that’s very cool for me as well... They will grow up in the gym, one way or another, so they will definitely train. My 2-year-old son really likes it. He’s always punching in the air. He wants to hit mitts, and he’s very into it.&quot; [H/t: ONEFC] View this post on Instagram Instagram Post