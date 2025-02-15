Does Shakur Stevenson follow any religion? WBC lightweight champion's spiritual philosophy explained

Shakur Stevenson is one of the most promising boxers in the world, blessed with a breadth of technical skill and the mystique of an undefeated record. At 22-0, he has even drawn comparisons to the great Floyd Mayweather Jr. due to his defensive wizardry and footwork.

But what of his personal life? Due to the amount of attention his skills and performances often draw, anything that has nothing to do with his career as a fighter is often ignored. But what is Stevenson like? Not the fighter, but the person himself?

Moreover, what are his spiritual beliefs?

Does Shakur Stevenson follow any religion?

In a recent interview on PUNISH DRUNK BOXING, Shakur Stevenson touched on his personal life, revealing his religious beliefs to address ongoing rumors about him being Muslim. Instead, the reigning WBC lightweight champion claimed to have adopted a freer form of spirituality.

"When it's real to me and it's something that I really, truly agree with and understand, and as of right now I'm just living by a code where I feel like there's a higher power. That's how I look at things, like it's a higher power. I don't believe in no super religion or I ain't with one person, one religion and not with the other. I just think it's a higher power. But truthfully speaking, I'm supposed to be Muslim. My name is... f*ck it, I'm gonna tell you my name, I don't give a f*ck, is Ash-Shakur Nafi-Shahid Stevenson."

Check out Stevenson detailing his spiritual beliefs (2:11:58):

Other high-profile boxers, like Gervonta 'Tank' Davis, are Muslim, with the religion growing in popularity in combat sports circles. However, Stevenson has a less restricted form of spirituality, adhering to no organized religion.

Shakur Stevenson has a fight coming up

On Feb. 22, Shakur Stevenson defends his WBC lightweight title against fellow unbeaten boxer Floyd Schofield. The pair compete on the main card of the Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol event, featuring the aforementioned light heavyweights as the headliners.

While the bout marks yet another fight for Stevenson to live up to the expectations boxing fans have of him, many are more interested in seeing him face the upper echelon of the sport, namely Gervonta Davis, with whom he has been feuding.

