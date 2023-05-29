Sharaputdin Magomedov has been making waves in the MMA world and signed with the UFC earlier this year. While he is set to fight in the biggest MMA promotion in the world, his journey could've been cut short because of an eye injury he suffered early in his career.

Magomedov ultimately had to get his right eye removed completely after losing vision. During an interview with ATHLETISTIC, the 11-0 MMA fighter spoke about his eye surgery and said:

"Before the operation, I was mainly afraid of an injection in the eye. I watched this video. Very unpleasant. I thought that was the most boring thing ever. And there were such operations when an injection in the eye had to be made, where it was removed, one might say. At this time, local anesthesia is administered, but you feel everything."

Furthermore, Sharaputdin Magomedov explained how the surgery of taking an eye out is done and said:

“They pierce it from two or three sides. It seems that a puncture is a camera, and the other two are something to pump, upload something there. I had many different stages, my eyes were tortured specifically."

When is Sharaputdin Magomedov making his UFC debut?

Ever since the UFC signed Sharaputdin Magomedov, the MMA world has been eagerly waiting for his promotional debut. While nothing is certain at the moment, the 11-0 fighter is rumored to make his first walk into the octagon in October at UFC 294.

154 lb Bendaman🇦🇺 @Bendaman2001 Shara Bullet to get a ranked opponent for his debut? Shara Bullet to get a ranked opponent for his debut? https://t.co/dvxvl5nckn

While nothing is certain at the moment, it has been rumored that Magomedov will be making his UFC debut against a ranked opponent. If true, he will be joining the likes of a number of great fighters, including Islam Makhachev, who is also set to fight on the card. While Makhachev's opponent is also still unknown, it could be the winner of the upcoming bout between Charles Oliveira or Beneil Dariush.

Khamzat Chimaev will also most likely return to the octagon on the same night. He was last seen in action back in September 2022 against Kevin Holland, when he secured an emphatic first-round finish.

