Does transgender fighter Gita Figueroa, who competes against men, has any wins? Here's her MMA record

Gita Figueroa, a transgender fighter known to compete against men has a MMA record of 1-2.

Gita Figueroa made her debut at the World Class Fight League 31 last year in February against Gregorio Gonzalez. She won the bout via unanimous decision. She returned to fight again later in 2022 on the next event of WCFL, this time against Shane Mistretta.

While Gita Figueroa started off strongly and completed a couple of takedowns, Shane Mistretta ultimately proved to be too much for the transgender fighter. He unloaded a barrage of strikes at her and secured a knockout victory at the 2:35 minute mark of the first round.

The 34-year-old returned to action at World Class Fight League 33 in October 2022 against Manny Pinto. Hoping to get a victory this time around, Figueroa fell short again and suffered a first round TKO loss yet again.

After having a rather disappointing run in MMA, Gita Figueroa transitioned into kickboxing. She made her kickboxing debut earlier this year in March against Brittany Vaughn and clinched a split-decision victory.

When Joe Rogan slammed the first transgender fighter, Fallon Fox

Transgender women being allowed to compete against cisgender women has been a topic of debate for quite some time now.

Many in the world combat sports, including UFC commentator Joe Rogan, slammed the decision to allow biologically male fighters to compete in women's sports.

Speaking about Fallon Fox, the first openly transgender fighter in the world of MMA, Rogan once expressed his disregard for allowing her to fight against cisgender women.

During a 2013 episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator had this to say:

“She calls herself a woman but I tend to disagree. She used to be a man but now she has had, she’s a transgender … And she wants to be able to fight women in MMA. I say no f***ing way. I say if you had a d*ck at one point in time, you also have all the bone structure that comes with having a d*ck. You have bigger hands, you have bigger shoulder joints. You’re a f***ing man. That’s a man, OK?”

It is worth noting that the original video has been taken down from the internet, however, Joe Rogan still stands by his opinion and has spoken about the same multiple times since then as well.

Poll : 0 votes