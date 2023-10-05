"Does Tyson get back up?" - Dan Hardy details how Francis Ngannou's chances against Tyson Fury differ from the McGregor-Mayweather fight

Dan Hardy has detailed how and why there's a different feeling to Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury than there was to Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather.

Fury and Ngannou will meet inside the squared circle in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 28. The bout is being considered a professional heavyweight contest, although it won't feature Fury putting his heavyweight titles on the line.

Since the announcement of the fight, the general consensus amongst fighters and fans is that 'The Gypsy King' will walk through Ngannou with ease, considering he will be making his boxing debut.

According to Dan Hardy, however, the result may not be as clear cut as some might think. In a recent interview with Sherdog, Hardy outlined 'The Predator's KO potential as well as the unpredictable nature of heavyweight contests.

He also compared the fight to McGregor vs. Mayweather, stating there is more jeopardy if Francis Ngannou lands on Tyson Fury than the Irishman landing on Mayweather. He explained:

"The Tyson Fury is as fascinating and intriguing as any other fight I've ever seen. I was heavily involved in the May/Mac fight and of course we knew McGregor's chances to beat Mayweather or even land something meaningful on him were very slim."

Hardy continued:

"The question here is if Ngannou is able to land on Tyson Fury, does Tyson get back up? This is heavyweight, it's a different thing entirely and it brings a different kind of intensity to these events...The odds are of course stacked against Ngannou but the pressure is definitely there on both sides."

Chris Eubank Jr. believes Tyson Fury is underestimating Francis Ngannou

Former IBO super-middleweight champion Chris Eubank Jr. has given his thoughts on Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou's upcoming super-fight on October 28.

Whilst the general feeling amongst fans is that it will be an easy nights work for Fury, Eubank Jr. has revealed he doesn't fall into that camp. The British boxing star also criticised Fury's appearance at the face-off for the bout, which he believes is proof Fury isn't taking the fight seriously.

Speaking to iFL TV, Eubank Jr. stated that Fury looked overweight and unfit at the face-off. 'Next Gen' also revealed the corner advice he'd give to Francis Ngannou if he was there with him on the night. He said:

"I've seen [Tyson Fury] at the face-off, he looks out of shape, I'm not gonna lie. He looks like he maybe hasn't... I could imagine that he's not taking this fight too seriously. Because he's just such a huge favorite, so I would tell Francis, 'Take your shot.' Just go in there from Round 1 and put it on him, shock him. You're not gonna outbox him, he's too big, he's too experienced, his arms are too long."

Catch Chris Eubank Jr's comments here: