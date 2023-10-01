“He looks out of shape” - Chris Eubank Jr. says Tyson Fury is underestimating Francis Ngannou, explains how former UFC champ can stun ‘The Gypsy King'

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou are set to face off in an epic crossover clash on October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Some sportsbooks have 'The Gypsy King' as high as a -1200 favorite, with almost no one giving 'The Predator' a chance of causing a massive upset.

Fury is arguably the best heavyweight boxer in the world right now, and given that it is Francis Ngannou's first professional boxing fight, the odds are stacked against the Cameroonian.

But former IBO super-middleweight champion Chris Eubank Jr. believes that Tyson Fury is underestimating Francis Ngannou ahead of their clash. The pair of heavyweights recently shared a face-off, which 'The Gypsy King' opted to do shirtless.

When asked to share his thoughts on the matchup during a recent interview with iFL TV, Eubank Jr. noted that Fury looked unfit at the face-off. 'Next Gen' also shared the advice he would give Ngannou if he were in his corner on fight night:

"I've seen [Tyson Fury] at the face-off, he looks out of shape, I'm not gonna lie. He looks like he maybe hasn't... I could imagine that he's not taking this fight too seriously. Because he's just such a huge favorite, so I would tell Francis, 'Take your shot.' Just go in there from Round 1 and put it on him, shock him. You're not gonna outbox him, he's too big, he's too experienced, his arms are too long."

He continued:

"You're not a boxer, you're an MMA fighter. You punch very hard, get in there and swing away as much as you can as early as you can."

Watch the video below from 10:55:

Eddie Hearn reacts to Tyson Fury's reported earnings for Oleksandr Usyk and Francis Ngannou fights

Tyson Fury will take on Francis Ngannou on October 28 before turning his attention to a clash with Oleksandr Usyk to decide the undisputed heavyweight champion.

The proposed date for Fury's fight with Usyk is December 23, but that is yet to be made official.

Bob Arum, founder of boxing promotion Top Rank, recently shared that Fury would be set to earn well over $100 million for his fights with Usyk and Ngannou. Arum later came out and stated that Tyson Fury would in fact be earning over $200 million.

Eddie Hearn, chairman of Matchroom Sport, has now reacted to Arum's comments. He told iFL TV:

"In one interview it's $100 million, then in the other it's $200 million. I would say he's making over $100 million for Ngannou and Usyk. Probably $30 million and $80 million, but I've heard there's a rematch clause whatever happens, so it's probably plus..."

Watch the video below from 3:48:

