"I don’t think he knows what he’s in for” - Chris Eubank Jr. sends strong message to Conor Benn ahead of potential mega fight 

Chris Eubank Jr. is coming off arguably his best performance yet, a stunning tenth-round TKO win over Liam Smith in their rematch.

'Next Gen' bounced back from his first TKO loss, which he suffered in his first fight with Smith. Now fans are calling for a British boxing super-fight between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr.

The pair were scheduled to face-off in the squared circle on October 8th, 2022, but several days before their clash, Benn tested positive for a prohibited substance and the fight was canceled.

The fallout from Conor Benn's failed drug test is still being dealt with, but it seems that a potential fight with Chris Eubank Jr. could certainly materialize. According to Matchroom Boxing chairman and the promoter of 'The Destroyer', Eddie Hearn, the bout could take place this year.

Ahead of their potential mega fight, Chris Eubank Jr. has sent a strong message to Conor Benn. 'Next Gen' feels that his potential opponent is in over his head, and during a recent interview with iFL TV, Eubank Jr. said this:

"I think after my last performance [against Smith] that confidence has probably withered away significantly. [Conor Benn] will say it hasn't, he will say, 'Yeah I still think I can bang him out in four rounds.' Or whatever he wants to say. But I don't believe he truly believes that, and if he does, then we have a madman on our hands. That's exciting, that's what people wanna see..."

Eubank Jr. continued:

"He's got a lot of fire, he's got big b**ls, but I don't think he really knows what he's in for. He doesn't really understand what it feels like to be in there with a barbarian."

Watch the video below from 30:30:

Conor Benn says his potential super fight with Chris Eubank Jr. is "personal"

Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. were scheduled to do battle inside the squared circle on October 8, 2022.

But Benn's positive drug test just days prior to fight night put an end to their much anticipated clash. Now 'The Destroyer' appears to be nearing a return to the sport, and his eyes are still set on 'Next Gen'.

Given the heated rivalry that Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank shared, the two respective fathers of Benn and Eubank Jr., it would have been fair to assume that the matchup was already personal.

But according to Conor Benn, 'Next Gen' has made it personal through his actions.

During a recent interview 'The Destroyer' said this:

"The way he responded, the way he chose to put salt in the wounds. He's just a piece of hard work, to his ego... and his arrogance. So for me it's personal, when someone rubs salt in my wounds the way they did."

Watch the video below from 2:10: