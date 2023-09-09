"We just decided" - Eddie Hearn shares the latest on Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. fighting later this year

Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn, who is the head promoter of Conor Benn, has recently shared an update on his client's potential fight with Chris Eubank Jr.

Eubank Jr. is fresh off a superb comeback performance against Liam Smith, as the pair went to war last weekend in a highly anticipated rematch of their clash from earlier this year.

Smith won their first fight via TKO in Round 4, but Eubank Jr. exacted his revenge with a TKO in Round 10.

Before his first fight with Smith, 'Next Gen' was scheduled to face Conor Benn. The fight garnered immense hype due to the intense rivalry between their fathers, Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn.

But days before their clash, Benn failed a drug test, leading Eddie Hearn to announce that the fight had been canceled.

Following Eubank Jr.'s win over Smith, it appears that a fight with Conor Benn is back on the table. During a recent interview with International Boxing News, Hearn shared an update on whether or not the fight could take place this year:

"We just decided we're doing it. We're sitting down, we spoke to Kalle [Sauerland]. They want to do it, Eubank wants to do it, Benn wants to do it. And it's time to make it happen. Early stages, there's nothing really to report. But that's definitely the plan for December."

Watch the interview below from 1:35:

Eddie Hearn questions Tyson Fury's resume and his status as a "modern-day great"

Eddie Hearn recently shared his thoughts on Tyson Fury's legacy and whether or not 'The Gypsy King' is a modern-day boxing great.

Fury has shared an epic trilogy with Deontay Wilder, winning two and drawing one, and he holds a decision victory over Wladimir Klitschko. But according to Hearn, apart from those two, Tyson Fury has not fought any elite heavyweight boxer.

Hearn believes that in order to be considered the greatest of this generation, Fury will need to face all of the elite boxers in the division, and win.

Eddie Hearn was recently interviewed by Boxing Social, where he said:

"If you beat Wilder, if you beat Klitschko, if you beat [Oleksandr] Usyk and you beat AJ [Anthony Joshua], you are absolutely unquestionably the best fighter of this era... Look at Fury's resume, and who he's beat, the two big wins in his career - Wladimir Klitschko and Deontay Wilder... I don't feel that with his resume, he can go down as a modern-day great of the generation."

Watch the interview below from 10:50: