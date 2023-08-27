"Don't be surprised" - Mike Tyson shares decisive prediction for Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou

Mike Tyson has been brought in to help train Francis Ngannou ahead of his super-fight with WBC boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

'Iron Mike' will need to use all of his boxing expertise to get Ngannou ready for his professional boxing debut, as 'The Predator' is set to go toe-to-toe with the toughest challenge in heavyweight boxing.

The bout is scheduled to take place on October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Mike Tyson believes that Francis Ngannou is more than capable of defeating Tyson Fury.

During a recent interview on The Jim Rome Show, 'Iron Mike' stated that Fury has never come up against a power-puncher like Ngannou. Tyson also noted that 'The Gypsy King' has been dropped by a smaller opponent in one of his previous bouts.

Mike Tyson said:

"Tyson Fury got dropped by a small guy, I forgot his name, Covington? I forgot his name, [the guy] that dropped Fury. It was early in his career, and listen, [Ngannou] punches like God knows who, man. He's fast, he moves quicker, I worked with his speed, and listen man, he only has to land one or two [punches]. Tyson has never been in the ring with a guy that can punch this hard." [3:35-4:01 of the video below]

'Iron Mike' was then asked to share his thoughts on the likelihood of a knockout victory for either man come fight night. He said:

"No doubt about that. There's no doubt about that, and don't be surprised if Tyson tastes the mat either." [8:50-9:02]

Watch the video below:

Mike Tyson calls Jake Paul a "boxing promoter's dream"

Jake Paul has continued to carve his own path in the world of professional boxing. While some may not like to admit it, 'The Problem Child' has brought more eyes to the sport.

Paul recently defeated former UFC fighter Nate Diaz via decision in a back-and-forth war, and according to Mike Tyson, 'The Problem Child' has become one of boxing's biggest attractions.

Tyson even compared the hype around Jake Paul's fights to the hype that surrounded the Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. fight.

During the same interview, Tyson said:

"You take a guy like Crawford and Spence Jr., Jake Paul can outsell those guys. He's not world class, well he is now, but he didn't start off as a world class fighter, he started off as a joke. He brought, what, 70 million people to his fights? He's a boxing promoter's dream." [6:20-6:48]

