WATCH: "Iron Man" Francis Ngannou taunts Tyson Fury with intense landmine presses

Francis Ngannou is gearing up for a boxing match against Tyson Fury. The 12-round bout is set to take place on October 28, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This upcoming match will be Ngannou's first foray into the squared circle since leaving the UFC in January.

Discussion about a crossover fight between the two fighters surfaced when Francis Ngannou shared the ring with 'The Gypsy King' after the WBC heavyweight champion's knockout win over Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in April 2022.

Initially slated to face Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia for a chance at becoming the unified boxing champion, Fury chose to switch his opponent due to contractual disputes with Usyk.

The showdown to determine the title of the 'Baddest Man on the Planet' will occur within the established regulations of professional boxing, with three judges at ringside implementing the 10-point must system.

Francis Ngannou is fully immersed in his training regimen for the fight, as evidenced by a recent video where he's seen performing vigorous landmine presses. What adds intrigue to the video is that 'The Predator' tagged Fury in it, seemingly aiming to provoke a response:

"And I … am Iron Man @tysonfury #FuryNgannou"

Check out the Instagram video below:

Mike Tyson issues a statement claiming that Francis Ngannou would shock the world

Mike Tyson is overseeing the training of former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou as he prepares for his inaugural professional boxing match against Tyson Fury.

Even during his UFC tenure, Ngannou was renowned for his extraordinary striking skills and one-punch knockout power. However, the question remains whether these attributes will translate to the realm of boxing, with its larger gloves and against a taller adversary. The answer to this mystery will only be unveiled on October 28, 2023.

'Iron Mike' recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to release a statement regarding his fighter and also to caution Fury:

"Great talking to @jimrome, today about me training @francis_ngannou for his fight on Oct. 28 to begin #RiyadhSeason. Francis is going to shock the world taking over title as the Baddest Man on the Planet. #FuryNgannou"

Check out Mike's post below:

