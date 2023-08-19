Boxing promoter Frank Warren has leveled serious allegations at Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn.

Several days ago, news emerged that one of the brightest stars in female boxing, Alycia Baumgardner, had tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs).

Interestingly, she gave the sample on July 12, three days before her fight with Christina Linardatou, but it was only tested on July 21. The results of the test came out on August 12, and it appears that Frank Warren is skeptical of them.

According to the Queensberry Promotions owner, Alycia Baumgardner was allegedly set to leave Matchroom Boxing and sign with Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions. The insinuation being made is that Eddie Hearn and his Matchroom staff have attempted to coerce Baumgardner to re-signing with their promotion.

Warren spoke to Boxing Social, where he said:

"[Drugs Free Sport's] lab reports go back to the organizations. The lab reports for [Alycia Baumgardner] went back to Matchroom. And Matchroom obviously disclosed it... What concerns me about it is that Drug Free Sport do not have the same standard and do not test for substances that VADA test for, and UKAD test for. EPO, they don't test for Human Growth Hormone, which is not acceptable."

He continued:

"It's no good that somebody takes a sample and puts it on a shelf for nine days before submitting it to a laboratory... They've left a lot of loopholes for her to get out with. What I found concerning was she, allegedly, was going to leave Matchroom and go and sign for Jake Paul. So, you look into that which way you want."

Could Frank Warren's comments about Eddie Hearn and Matchroom land him in legal trouble?

Frank Warren recently insinuated that Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing were involved in some skulduggery regarding Alycia Baumgardner's positive PED test.

Based on the reaction that Hearn had to similar comments made by professional boxer Jessica McCaskill, the Queensberry Promotions owner could find himself in legal trouble.

McCaskill appeared on ThaBoxingVoice podcast recently, where she said:

"Maybe [Baumgardner] is not signing the contract. Maybe she is putting Matchroom in a corner somewhere and they don't like that. So, all of a sudden, she 'pops hot'? The f**k outta here."

In an interview with October Red, Eddie Hearn responded to McCaskill's comments with the following:

"The most wild thing I've ever seen in my life. They'll be hearing from us today... Firstly, I think that is the most offensive thing I've heard in my life, and secondly the most defamatory thing I've ever heard in my life."

