"We'll see you there" - Eddie Hearn explains why he's "confident" Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua will happen in Saudi Arabia

Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua are set for a Saudi Arabian super-fight, according to Matchroom Sports chairman Eddie Hearn.

Joshua's knockout victory against Robert Helenius last weekend has paved the way for a potential fight with 'The Bronze Bomber', and Hearn appears extremely confident that the bout will materialize.

The Matchroom Boxing chairman believes that the involvement of Saudi Arabian officials in the negotiation process will navigate many of the problems boxing promotors face when organizing a fight.

Over the past few decades, boxing has become notorious for being unable to book fights between the best fighters in the world. There are numerous reasons for this, but Eddie Hearn believes that a super-fight between Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua won't encounter such problems.

Hearn recently spoke to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, where he said this:

"The levels, financially, that we're looking at, it's a premium in Saudi Arabia. This fight could get made in [Las Vegas], this fight could get made at Wembley, but the money that's in play makes this fight happen immediately."

He added:

"Another reason I'm confident that this fight happens is because it's Saudi [Arabia] and Skills Challenge negotiating individually with each party to get it done. So it's not me trying to make the fight with Deontay Wilder, on DAZN or wherever, it's Saudi [Arabia] making the independent, individual offers to both parties. So [there's] no ego, no politics, no history. Just, 'You do your deal, and we'll do our deal.' We'll see you there."

Watch the video below from 9:10:

Both Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua are coming off knockout victories over Robert Helenius.

'The Bronze Bomber' knocked Helenius out in devastating fashion in October 2022. Joshua replicated Wilder's performance last weekend but needed an additional six rounds to do so.

Daniel Dubois predicts Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua

Daniel Dubois is set to take on one of the world's greatest pound-for-pound boxers in his next fight, as the Brit will do battle against Oleksandr Usyk on August 26th.

Ahead of his title clash with Usyk, Dubois was interviewed by Boxing News, where he was asked to share his thoughts on the possible fight between Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua, to which he replied:

"Right now, based on their past performances, you'd say Wilder. But styles make fights in boxing, and we'll see. May the best man win."

Watch the video below from 7:35: