Jake Paul reveals his Most Valuable Promotions' massive plans for 2023

Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions has some big plans for this year.

'The Problem Child' has been out of action since his decision victory over Anderson Silva last October. To his credit, 'The Spider' gave the YouTuber the toughest battle of his career thus far, but an eighth-round knockdown sealed the win for Paul.

That win helped cap off a successful 2022 for the undefeated boxer. While Paul did have his issues, including several fight cancelations, he did also add to his stable at Most Valuable Promotions. Last year, he signed several names and even promoted one of the biggest female boxing matches ever, Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor.

2023 is already off to a hot start for Jake Paul, as he recently signed women's boxing prospect Shadisa Green. Furthermore, the YouTuber-turned-boxer recently announced that he would be returning later this month against Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia.

On Twitter, the boxer and promoter stated that this year will be massive for Most Valuable Promotions. Paul also stated that in 2023, a new boxing series will be released by the promotion.

See Paul's tweet about Most Valuable Promotions below:

Eddie Hearn picks Jake Paul to defeat Tommy Fury

According to Eddie Hearn, Jake Paul will start 2023 in dramatic fashion in Saudi Arabia.

'The Problem Child' is slated to face Tommy Fury later this month on ESPN+ pay-per-view. The two undefeated boxers are surely hoping that the third time is the charm, as 'TNT' has pulled out of two prior matchups the two were scheduled for.

Nonetheless, a lot can change in two years. When the pair were first scheduled to fight in December 2021, Fury was viewed as the massive favorite and the more legitimate boxer. Today, the roles are reversed, and Paul is expected to win.

It's partially due to those pullouts and drama that Eddie Hearn is skeptical the British star will be able to pull off the win. During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the head of Matchroom Boxing predicted Jake Paul would defeat Tommy Fury.

During the interview, Hearn stated:

“Tommy Fury’s unbelievably limited, but he is a fighter, he is a boxer... It’s embarrassing full-stop to lose to Jake, that’s the reality — for a boxer. I mean, I’d be embarrassed to lose to Jake Paul, and I would. [Paul] genuinely thinks he’s a world-class fighter, and that’s part of the battle sometimes in fight sports. And mentally, he’ll break Tommy Fury.”

See his comments below (9:00):

