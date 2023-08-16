Alycia Baumgardner doping scandal: Professional boxer releases statement after testing positive for banned substances

Alycia Baumgardner was able to retain her status as undisputed female super featherweight champion on July 15th, 2023, when she defeated Christina Linardatou via unanimous decision in her first title defense. Baumgardner reportedly tested positive for two banned substances, according to her promoter, Matchroom Boxing, who released a statement, which read, in part:

"Matchroom can today confirm that Alycia Baumgardner returned an adverse analytical finding as part of a random anti-doping protocol instituted voluntarily for her bout with Christina Linardatou... Matchroom is committed to promotion a clean and fair sport for all athletes, and will assist Alycia and her team during this time, affording her the appropriate due process."

Baumgardner followed that up with a statement of her own, in which she denied taking any banned substance, stating:

"On August 12, 2023, I was informed that an "A Sample" I provided on July 12, 2023 resulted in an "Adverse Analytical Finding" of mesterolone and methenolone acetate metabolites, two substances I've never heard of or used in any way."

Baumgardner continued:

"The sample provided immediately after my fight on July 15, 2023 tested clean and negative for all banned substances, as did my sample on June 16, 2023, which makes the July 12th result essentially impossible. To be abundantly clear, I know that I never have, never would, and never will take this or any other drug. Not only would doing so be unethical, but it would also be completely contrary to how I've trained my entire career."

How has Alycia Baumgardner performed in her professional boxing career?

Alycia Baumgardner holds a professional boxing record of 15 wins and one loss. She has picked up seven victories via knockout and eight victories via decision, while the only loss of her career came via split decision.

Baumgardner won the WBC and IBO female super featherweight titles when she defeated Terri Harper via fourth-round TKO in 2021. After defending her titles in her next bout, she was able to win the WBO, IBF and The Ring female super featherweight titles when she defeated Mikaela Mayer via decision in 2022.

Baumgardner's next bout came against Elhem Mekhaled, where she claimed the vacant WBA female super featherweight title via decision, becoming the first undisputed champion in the division. She defeated Christina Linardatou in her first undisputed title defense. Baumgardner appeared in line to face Choi Hyun-mi in her next bout, however, it is unclear if she will face a suspension.