Boxing world champ Mikaela Mayer wants Stamp Fairtex in a boxing match

ONE atomweight superstar Stamp Fairtex successfully made her US debut at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video. Against American fighter Alyse Anderson, the flamboyant dancing warrior put on a marvelous showing of Muay Thai striking under MMA rules.

With her irresistible personality and her ferocious fighting skills, the American MMA fans and media outlets couldn't get enough of Stamp Fairtex. From fight analyst Din Thomas to prominent media personality Ariel Helwani, the Pattaya native has been receiving praise left and right.

One fighter, however, showed Stamp her own kind of recognition by proposing to fight her. The fighter in question is American super-featherweight boxing world champion and former Olympic medalist, Mikaela Mayer.

In a video posted by ONE Championship showing Stamp's liver kick-KO of Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10, Mayer called out the Thai fighter in the comments section:

"Stamp 🇹🇭 folds Alyse Anderson with a CRUSHING body kick to cap a spectacular U.S. debut! 💥 @stamp_fairtex"

Mikaela Mayer commented with:

"I wanna fight Stamp in a boxing match…"

Mayer has an impressive 18-1 pro boxing record and has won world titles in both super-featherweight and lightweight divisions. Before transitioning into MMA and becoming the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion, Stamp Fairtex simultaneously held the promotion's atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles.

A clash between the two will certainly be exciting as both have their own strengths to bring to the table. The rub, however, lies on the weight differential and the ruleset.

First, while Muay Thai utilizes boxing as one aspect of its overall game, it's not centered on just fists. Stamp may have a hard time dealing with the difference in distance management between Muay Thai and boxing matches.

Second, and perhaps most importantly, is that the two fighters fight in weight classes 20 pounds apart. Stamp Fairtex fights at ONE atomweight which has a limit of 115 pounds while Mayer's most recent bout was at 135 pounds.

As much of a dream match as this may seem, it's highly unlikely to happen. Who knows, however, if it gets made official down the line. The combat sports world has seen some crazy cross-over match-ups in recent memory. Perhaps a mixed-rules bout?

