Mikaela Mayer reveals the timeline to move up to 135 lbs - "I am going up"

In a recent interview with Boxing Scene, Mikaela Mayer discussed her next opponent and moving up in weight. She has given a timeline of when she wants to face her final opponents at 130 because she plans to be fighting at 135 by February 2023.

Mayer wants two final fights at 130: one with Hyun Mi Choi and the other with Alycia Baumgardner, which is now set for September 10 on the Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall card.

Mayer explained:

"I was gonna give Baumgardner this year to make this fight happen with me, because I'm going up. The same thing with Choi. After I run through Baumgardner, I'm gonna give Choi a certain amount of time to accept this fight. I'm going up to 135 no later than February 2023."

Their bout in September with Baumgardner will be to defend Mayer's WBO, IBF, and The Ring Super Featherweight Titles, and to fight for the WBC and IBO Super Featherweight Titles.

Mikaela Mayer background and record

Mikaela Mayer, a Los Angeles, California native, has fought in the super featherweight and lightweight divisions. She has held the WBO title since 2020 and the IBF title since 2021.

As an amateur, she won bronze at the 2012 World Championships and competed for the United States at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. As of February 2021, Mayer is ranked as the world's 2nd best active female boxer by BoxRec and 3rd by The Ring.

As an undefeated fighter, she boasts a 17-0 record with 5 knockouts to her credit. A few of her past opponents include Jennifer Han, Maiva Hamadouche, Erica Farias, Ewa Brodnicka, Helen Joseph, and Alejandra Soledad Zamora.

She faces Alycia Baumgardner next in September, and the two have developed a tense rivalry. Baumgardner has called into question why people think Mayer is any good, and even compared her skills to that of an amateur boxer. The two women will be able to settle their rivalry once and for all before Mikaela Mayer moves up to 135.

