“Amanda and I will be watching” - Jake Paul sends love toward Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall fight

Jake Paul loves the newly-announced fight between rivals Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall.

In a tweet shortly after the women’s middleweight bout was officially announced, the Youtuber-turned-boxer said the hotly-anticipated matchup would serve as another milestone for women’s boxing following the colossal fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano last April.

‘The Problem Child’ was a pivotal cog in pushing for and promoting the fight between Taylor and Serrano. He has also been a key figure in Serrano's camp. In the tweet, the 25-year-old social media star wrote:

“This is another great moment for women & boxing. Congrats to all four champs. Amanda and I will be watching.”

Check out Jake Paul’s tweet:

The Shields-Marshall fight will unify all four major World Titles at 160lbs.

Shields, who goes by the nickname “GWOAT” or the Greatest Woman Of All Time, is the Unified WBA, IBF, and WBC Champion, while Marshall holds the WBO belt.

The American has won world titles in three different divisions. She has also won two Olympic gold medals, triumphing in the middleweight division at London 2012 and Rio 2016. Standing in her way on September 10 is her arch-rival from Hartlepool, UK. Savannah dealt Shields the only loss of her career when both competed as amateurs.

The two women’s champions have an identical professional record of 12-0, although Marshall has more knockout wins with ten compared to Shields’ two.

Jake Paul’s return fight to push through on August 6

As his much-awaited showdown against Tommy Fury has been put on ice, Jake Paul assured that his return to the squared circle would push through as planned—albeit with a different opponent.

In a tweet, Paul blamed Fury for the collapse of their bout, accusing the Brit of hiding and lacking the interest to meet him in the ring. Earlier this month, Fury revealed that he was denied entry to the US at Heathrow Airport in the UK as he was trying to attend their first press conference.

Take a look at Paul’s tweet below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul



2nd time in a row he has pulled out.



2nd time in a row I’m going to step up & take on a new opponent on short notice. AUG 6. MSG.



2nd time in a row he has pulled out.

2nd time in a row I'm going to step up & take on a new opponent on short notice. AUG 6. MSG.

Reports suggest that Paul is in talks to face heavyweight prospect Hasim Rahman Jr. as a replacement for Fury.

