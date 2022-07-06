"I'm gutted" - Tommy Fury releases an official statement regarding Jake Paul fight 

Jake Paul was set to fight Tommy Fury on August 16th at Madison Square Garden. Earlier this month, 'TNT' revealed that he was denied entry to the US at Heathrow Airport in the UK as he was trying to travel to the United States to attend their first press conference. With doubts looming over the fight, the Brit remained silent on social media.

Today, he released an official statement via his Instagram stories about the current situation of the fight:

"I'm gutted and disappointed in regards to the issues I have faced with entry into the USA. This is something that myself or my team could have never anticipated happening. This situation has been left with my lawyers as being denied entry to a country is obviously a very serious issue and it needs to subsequently be resolved. I am confident this fight will happen when this issue gets resolved and we come to a solution. I want to clarify that I will fight in a neutral country that both parties can enter. This can be any time, any place, any where."

According to 'TNT', he has not been given entry to the United States and will not be able to attend the press conference or the fight. However, he has offered Jake Paul another option stating he is willing to fight in another country at any time. 'The Problem Child' is yet to react to the statement.

Take a look at the tweet by Michael Benson below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Statement from Tommy Fury on the Jake Paul fight… Statement from Tommy Fury on the Jake Paul fight… https://t.co/wAe37lXNcw

Jake Paul reveals he has already lined up another opponent

Jake Paul was prepared for this situation and has now revealed that he had other fighters on standby in case Tommy Fury pulled out of the fight. This is not the first time 'TNT' has pulled out of a fight. The pair were set to fight last year in December until the Brit pulled out due to a fractured rib. Here's what 'The Problem Child' had to say on Twitter:

"Fury’s received a termination notice. MVP did everything it could 2 help him & team. He wasn’t interested & he literally went into hiding. 2nd time in a row he has pulled out. 2nd time in a row I’m going to step up & take on a new opponent on short notice. AUG 6. MSG."

Paul has revealed that fans can expect an announcement regarding his next opponent as early as tomorrow. Rumors suggest that Paul will take on Hasim Rahman Jr., a professional boxer and son of former Unified Heavyweight Champion Hasim Rahman.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Jake Paul is reportedly now in talks to face Hasim Rahman Jr as a replacement for Tommy Fury on Aug 6th. Rahman Jr is 12-1 as a pro and son of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman. It's claimed they are in the process of "finalising a deal". [According to @SIChrisMannix Jake Paul is reportedly now in talks to face Hasim Rahman Jr as a replacement for Tommy Fury on Aug 6th. Rahman Jr is 12-1 as a pro and son of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman. It's claimed they are in the process of "finalising a deal". [According to @SIChrisMannix] https://t.co/SBZ0k8D2id

Take a look at Paul's tweet:

Jake Paul @jakepaul



2nd time in a row he has pulled out.



2nd time in a row I’m going to step up & take on a new opponent on short notice. AUG 6. MSG.



tmw Fury’s received a termination notice. MVP did everything it could 2 help him & team. He wasn’t interested & he literally went into hiding.2nd time in a row he has pulled out.2nd time in a row I’m going to step up & take on a new opponent on short notice. AUG 6. MSG.tmw Fury’s received a termination notice. MVP did everything it could 2 help him & team. He wasn’t interested & he literally went into hiding.2nd time in a row he has pulled out.2nd time in a row I’m going to step up & take on a new opponent on short notice. AUG 6. MSG.📣 tmw

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far