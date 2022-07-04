Jake Paul says three more opponents lined up as Tommy Fury fight hangs in the balance

Jake Paul has revealed that three backup opponents are already lined up should his much-anticipated bout against Tommy Fury get canceled once again.

‘The Problem Child’ is set to face Fury at Madison Square Garden in New York City on August 6. However, Fury was denied entry into the United States last week, putting the fight in danger of being scrapped.

Fury was turned away at London’s Heathrow Airport because his ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authority) document was denied, preventing him from attending a planned press conference to officially announce the fight with the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Paul has given Fury until Wednesday morning to sort the matter out and revealed that three backup opponents are already being considered. He said in a tweet:

“Tommy is officially out by Wednesday morning if he doesn’t go to the embassy / come out of hiding. Three other opponents lined up. I’m built different.”

It remains to be seen if a solution can be found for the fight between Paul and Fury to go ahead.

This is not the first time the fight has been in peril. The pair were supposed to face off in December, but Fury withdrew with an injured rib and chest infection. He was replaced by former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, who Paul brutally knocked out.

Who could replace Tommy Fury to fight Jake Paul?

As the Jake Paul-Tommy Fury showdown hangs in the balance, several names are being thrown into the pit to stand in and face ‘The Problem Child.’ These names include KSI, Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, Conor McGregor, and Floyd Mayweather.

Of these names, the most plausible replacement would perhaps be Anderson Silva, with KSI set to face Alex Wassabi on August 27. Another option for Paul is to fight a boxer that promoter Eddie Hearn will pitch from his Matchroom Boxing roster.

During the pre-fight media build-up to Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano, Hearn and Paul came to an agreement for the latter’s next opponent. They agreed that Paul would face any of the promoter's fighters with a record of 10-0 or under.

The hype for the Paul-Fury matchup was primarily based on it being Paul's first traditional boxer as an opponent. The social media star even highlighted this as the biggest test of his young boxing career. This contest would also be a significant opportunity for Fury to prove his worth.

