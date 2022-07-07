In videos: Mikaela Mayer gets honest about Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall

Mikaela Mayer is ecstatic that Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall has been confirmed for September 10 at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, England. Mayer believes the fight is good for boxing and is anticipating a highly competitive contest.

Mayer will also be fighting on the undercard against her bitter rival, Alycia Baumgardner. The Americans will battle it out for the WBC, IBF, WBO and IBO Super Featherweight Championships.

Here's what Mayer said in an interview with Fight Hype:

"Obviously I love this main event. I'm also a fighter but I'm also a fan when it comes to big fights like this. I've been really looking forward to seeing this match up. I couldn't be more excited to share the stage with them. Shields, she's a more well-rounded fighter, but Savannah Marshall has proven to have a lot of power and she's undefeated. It's gonna be a great fight and great for the sport."

Shields is coming off an impressive points victory over the previously undefeated Ema Kozin. Meanwhile, Marshall won her last bout in even more devastating fashion by scoring a third-round knockout against Femke Hermans.

The rivalry between Shields and Marshall stems from their amateur careers. Marshall beat the 'GWOAT' at the 2012 AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships and remains the only boxer to ever defeat her.

Mikaela Mayer explains her rivalry with Alycia Baumgardner

Mikaela Mayer continued by going into her rivalry with Baumgardner in further detail and explaining when their bad blood originally started.

"I've done what I've always done and chase the champions. Me and Terry Harper had a rivarly building before she got beat by Baumgardner. Now that Baumgardner is in that position, I'm going to come for her."

She continued:

"She seemed to take it very personally, thinking that I was trying to steal her shine or make it about me. But obviously she didn't have the same champion mindset that I've always had."

With an undefeated record of 17-0, Mayer will be the strong favorite going into the contest against Baumgardner. However, 'The Bomb' is on a six-fight winning streak and will be looking to prove the bookies wrong.

Baumgardner is plausible to be slightly heavier handed with seven knockouts outs from twelve wins. Hence, we can expect Mayer to use her height and reach advantage to box on the back foot and avoid exchanging with her smaller opponent.

