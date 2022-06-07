Ebanie Bridges reveals why Mikaela Mayer is one of her favorite fighters 

When replying to a Mikaela Mayer tweet, Ebanie Bridges revealed why Mayer is one of her favorite fighters.

Mayer tweeted:

"I'm versatile and I adapt! Coach Al didn't raise a one dimensional fighter. We're always growing and learning."

Bridges replied:

"One of the reasons Mikaela Mayer is one of my favorite fighters to watch is because every time she gets in the ring she brings something new. Always improved from her first fight to her last, I've watched her transition from the ammys to the pros and she has f*cken nailed it."

Mayer currently holds an undefeated record of 17-0, with 5 KOs and fights at super featherweight and lightweight. She has retained the WBO Super Featherweight Title since 2020 and the IBF Super Featherweight Title since 2021.

While an amateur, she won bronze at the 2012 World Championships and competed for the United States in the 2016 Olympics. In 2021, she was ranked the second-best active female super featherweight by BoxRec, and third by The Ring. She was also voted the 10th best active female pound-for-pound by The Ring.

Her impressive record, experience, and continued growth is clear and makes sense as to why Ebanie Bridges would be keeping a close eye on her.

See the tweet here:

Blonde Bomber 🥊💁🏼‍♀️ @EbanieBridges twitter.com/MikaelaMayer1/… Mikaela Mayer @MikaelaMayer1 🏼 I’m versatile and I adapt! Coach Al didn’t raise a one dimensional fighter. We’re always growing and learning. 🏼 I’m versatile and I adapt! Coach Al didn’t raise a one dimensional fighter. We’re always growing and learning. twitter.com/stacysm9215485… 🙏🏼 I’m versatile and I adapt! Coach Al didn’t raise a one dimensional fighter. We’re always growing and learning. twitter.com/stacysm9215485… Tbh one of the reasons @MikaelaMayer1 is one of my fav fighters to watch is cos Everytime she gets in the ring she brings something new, always improved from her first fight to her last, I’ve watched her transition from the ammys to the pros and she has fucken nailed it Tbh one of the reasons @MikaelaMayer1 is one of my fav fighters to watch is cos Everytime she gets in the ring she brings something new, always improved from her first fight to her last, I’ve watched her transition from the ammys to the pros and she has fucken nailed it 💯 twitter.com/MikaelaMayer1/…

When is Ebanie Bridges fighting next?

Ebanie 'The Blonde Bomber' Bridges (8-1, 3 KOs) won the IBF Women's Bantamweight Title by unanimous decision in March, 2022 against Maria Cecilia in Leeds, England.

As of now, she does not have any fights scheduled for the future, but a potential matchup for her could be Rachel Ball. The 7-1 English boxer and former kickboxer has held the WBC Women's Interim Super Bantamweight Title since 2020. Some of her former opponents include Jorgelina Guanini, Shannon Courtenay, Bec Connolly, Katharina Thanderz, Eftychia Kathopouli, and Monika Antonik.

Ebanie Bridges and Rachel Ball were expected to fight in 2020 for the WBA Women's World Bantamweight Title, but Bridges was forced to withdraw due to injury and the bout was never rescheduled.

If this fight were to get reschuled, it would be a massive matchup and put the women's bantamweight division in the spotlight.

Bridges recently posted this photo to her Instagram:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far