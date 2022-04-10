Watch: Mikaela Mayer's best moments from beating Jennifer Han

Mikaela Mayer has put up yet another dominant performance on her way to becoming the Unified Female Super-Featherweight Champion. Mayer took on former IBF World Female Featherweight Champion Jennifer Han at The Hanger in California on Saturday night. The 31-year-old dominated the fight from the start and came close to knocking her opponent out on multiple occasions.

In the first round, Mayer controlled the distance with her jab, lunging forward on her lead leg every time she threw her jab to generate more power. She used her height and reach advantage well to keep Han at a distance.

From the start of the fight, it was very clear that the 31-year-old looked much bigger and stronger than her opponent.

Here are the best moments from her fight against Jennifer Han:

Mikaela Mayer punishes Han against the ropes

In the fourth round of the fight, the 31-year-old pushed Han against the ropes and unleashed a barrage of punches on her 38-year-old opponent. She connected multiple times with strong left hooks and busted her opponent's nose open.

Watch the video below:

After dominating her opponent for 8 rounds straight, the 31-year-old looked for a knockdown in the ninth round. She looked to be in good shape in the ninth round and began swinging with intent against Han and connected with a few power punches. Jennifer Han displayed a tremendous chin and showed great heart, refusing to get knocked down and always fighting back.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside #MayerHan Mikaela Mayer proved too much for Jennifer Han and remains undefeated junior lightweight world champion Mikaela Mayer proved too much for Jennifer Han and remains undefeated junior lightweight world champion 🏆🏆 #MayerHan https://t.co/lveMMYf43p

Even though Han knew she was losing on the cards, she never backed down during any exchange against Mayer. She took her younger opponent head-on and closed the distance. It was a great fight for the Olympian, who will now look forward to bigger fights.

In her post-fight press conference, the Unified Super-Featherweight Champion of the world spoke about facing the winner of the Taylor vs. Serrano fight. Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor are set to fight on April 30th at Madison Square Garden in New York. The fight is considered to be the biggest fight in female boxing history. Mikaela Mayer wants to take on the winner of that fight.

Edited by John Cunningham