"Top Rank have been supportive the entire way" - Mikaela Mayer on Bob Arum's controversial comments on women's boxing

Mikaela Mayer has discussed Top Rank CEO and Boxing Promoter Bob Arum's recent controversial comments. Arum made some controversial comments about women's boxing earlier this week which saw him face a lot of backlash.

Mayer, who is signed to Top Rank Promotions, spoke about how they have been supportive of her:

"I know that the team that Top Rank has, you know, Todd DuBoef and everyone who's been sort of running my career these past four years. They support me and they've been supportive the entire way and they've done really well and I'm happy with them and so his comments definitely confused me but it's not a representation of Top Rank as a whole."

Take a look at the interview:

Mayer also spoke about how Bob Arum's comments confused her because it is not an accurate representation of how Top Rank treats their female fighters. Mayer is currently in Wales for a UK tour and she's in town just in time for the Claressa Shields vs. Ema Kozin on the Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Williams undercard.

Mayer is one of the best active female boxers. The Unified Super-Featherweight World Champion is unusually tall for someone in her division and she uses her size and reach advantage over her opponents very well.

Mikaela Mayer reveals her plans for 2022

Mayer has great ambitions for the year 2022. She is looking to move up in weight to challenge either Amanda Serrano or Katie Taylor.

Mayer has had a pretty successful 2021 as she unified the WBO and IBG titles in a slugfest against Maiva Hamadouche. She now wants to wrap more belts around her waist in 2022 and revealed her plans for the new year with a tweet.

Mayer looks to first go undisputed at 130-pounds after which she will look to move up in weight.

Take a look at her tweet:

Mikaela Mayer @MikaelaMayer1



1. Go Undisputed at 130



2. Move up to fight Katie Taylor or Amanda Serrano @ 135



3. Make my debut in the UK New Years 2022 Goals:1. Go Undisputed at 1302. Move up to fight Katie Taylor or Amanda Serrano @ 1353. Make my debut in the UK New Years 2022 Goals:1. Go Undisputed at 1302. Move up to fight Katie Taylor or Amanda Serrano @ 135 3. Make my debut in the UK 🇬🇧

Also Read Article Continues below

The last item on her list was for her to make her debut in the UK. Mikaela Mayer is going for greatness in 2022.

Edited by John Cunningham

LIVE POLL Q. Does Mikaela Mayer have what it takes to challenge Serrano or Taylor? Yes No 0 votes so far