Mikaela Mayer gives her thoughts on opponent Alycia Baumgardner

Mikaela Mayer doesn't seem that worried about her upcoming showdown with Alycia Baumgardner.

The two women's super featherweight champions are set to square off this September on the undercard of Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall. The winner of the main event will be the undisputed unified women's 130-pound titleholder.

Mayer was last seen in action in April, defeating Jennifer Han via unanimous decision. Setting the stage for the matchup, Baumgardner is coming off an impressive win of her own. 'The Bomb' last defeated Edith Soledad Matthysse in April by decision.

Ahead of the contest, many believe the showdown with Baumgardner will be the biggest test of Mayer's career. The 31-year-old has been virtually untested in her career thus far, and is sitting at a 17-0 professional record. However, Mayer didn't view the matchup with Baumgardner the same way as everyone else.

The Olympian discussed her upcoming fight in an interview with Top Rank. Mayer gave her opinion on the matchup, stating:

"I don't [view this as my hardest matchup]. Listen, I'm not saying that she's not a good fighter - she's good. She does what she does well. But, she does that only. She's a very one-dimensional fighter to me, and to me, my toughest test is going to be someone who takes me out of my comfort zone."

Watch Mayer's comments about Baumgardner below:

Mikaela Mayer says Alycia Baumgardner hasn't been tested

Part of the reason why Mikaela Mayer believes that Alycia Baumgardner isn't her biggest challenge is due to the lack of challenges that her opponent has faced.

There's little doubt that 'Little Bomb' is a good boxer. However, she is much less tested than her opposition was. The Ohio-native just became champion late last year and has a clear loss on her record, unlike Mayer.

Mayer acknowledged the loss and believes that her opponent hasn't faced many matchups that aren't stylistically good for her. However, the Olympian believes that she has faced tough challenges, and she's been forced to improve.

Nonetheless, Mayer isn't sure if Baumgardner has gone through it. During her interview with Top Rank, she stated:

"I've had my tests, Baumgardner has not. She has not been tested, and the one time she was, she lost. She's never had someone step to her and take her to the deep waters. That's what I'm going to do to her, and she won't know how to handle it."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far