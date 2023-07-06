Who is Alycia Baumgardner? All you need to know about WWE's potential signing!

This week's episode of WWE's The Bump featured boxing champion Alycia Baumgardner. She is an American professional boxer with a 90% plus win record.

Known as 'The Bomb, ' she currently holds WBC, IBO, WBO, and IBF titles, becoming the undisputed female super featherweight champion in February 2023. Alycia Baumgardner will face Christina Linardatou on July 15, a couple of weeks before SummerSlam. Interestingly, both events will happen in Detroit.

When asked by Kayla Braxton about WWE, Alycia Baumgardner revealed that pro wrestling was her first love. Her family would tune in every Monday and Friday to watch RAW and SmackDown. She also revealed herself as a big John Cena fan.

"I use to actually wrestle, It was my first love. We were big WWE fans, obviously we love John Cena, love the divas. Me and sisters would dress up and think we were divas wrestling."

There is no news on the company signing her just yet. However, being a WWE fan, Alycia claimed she is open to trying something new. Many athletes such as Logan Paul, Ronda Rousey, and Kurt Angle have come in from other worlds and made names for themselves in the pro wrestling industry. It won't be surprising if 'The Bomb' takes the same path too.

WWE returns to Madison Square Garden this Friday Night

Friday Night SmackDown will air live from the Mecca of the wrestling world this week. The superstars of the blue brand will perform in front of a roaring crowd in Madison Square Garden.

The event is almost sold out, and three announcements have already been made for the card. AJ Styles will face Karrion Kross, and Sheamus will challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Last and certainly not least, Roman Reigns will stand trial in the 'Tribal Court.'

It is also rumored that Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Damian Priest in a dark match after the show.

The show looks stacked; however, the Tribal Court looks like the most interesting part of the show. For years now, we have seen Roman Reigns walk out tall, loud, and proud after every premium live event since he always ended up winning.

However, his pinfall loss at Money in the Bank was his first in almost three years. It will be interesting to see his mood this week and what lies ahead for him.

